Decatur County, KS

Heat Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

Heat Advisory issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Rawlins HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins County. In Nebraska, Dundy and Hitchcock Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
Heat Advisory issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values of 102 to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory Friday, heat index values of 104 to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Phillips, Smith, Rooks and Osborne Counties. In Nebraska, Furnas and Harlan Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory today, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Friday, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat today, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
Heat Advisory issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values of 102 to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory Friday, heat index values of 104 to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Phillips, Smith, Rooks and Osborne Counties. In Nebraska, Furnas and Harlan Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory today, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Friday, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat today, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
Heat Advisory issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Red Willow HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Decatur, Norton, Sheridan and Graham Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Kearney, Phelps, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Gosper; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Valley, Sherman, Dawson, Buffalo, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat today, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

