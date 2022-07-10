Prince George Makes 2022 Wimbledon Championships Debut While Attending With Prince William and Duchess Kate

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

A VIP Wimbledon attendee! While Prince William and Duchess Kate have frequently been in the stands throughout this year’s tennis tournament, they brought Prince George along to watch the Men’s Final.

George, 8, was spotted in the royal box at the All England Club in Wimbledon, England, on Sunday, July 10, alongside his parents to check out the 14th day of competition. The young royal, who is gearing up to celebrate his ninth birthday later this month, joined the 40-year-old Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to watch Novak Djokovic play Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final heat.

The future queen consort — who shares sons George and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, with William — wore a navy polka-dot dress and oversized sunglasses while William and George both wore tailored suits.

William and Kate’s Sunday outing with George came one day after the duchess — who is the patron of the country’s All England Lawn Tennis Club — presented trophies to Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur at the women’s finals. During the Saturday, July 9, game, Kate wore a bright yellow frock as she watched the game from the box — right near Tom Cruise’s seat.

While Sunday’s match marked George’s first public appearance at Wimbledon, he’s proven to be an avid sports fan as his royal parents have taken him to several athletic games.

“I’m letting [George] choose his [favorite team in his] own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William previously said during an appearance on the “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

George, who went to the England vs. Wales rugby game earlier this year with his parents, has certainly grown up in the last few years as William and Kate prepare him for his eventual reign as king.

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The insider added: “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England. … Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

Scroll below to see photos of George, William and Kate attending Wimbledon together: