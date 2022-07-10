ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

State seeks public input on broad array of climate-focused energy policies

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLzk8_0gaqnaow00
Attendees of the Vermont Climate Council's public engagement event at Elmore State Park last year discuss present and future impacts of climate change that affect them on a daily basis. Photo by Emma Cotton/VTDigger

Updated July 11 at 12:36 p.m.

Officials at the state’s Department of Public Service want to know: How do Vermonters think the state’s electric sector should meet its climate goals?

The director of the department’s Regulated Utility Planning Division, TJ Poor, said a flurry of climate-related energy policies are up for discussion. The department’s “ request for input ,” released earlier this week, marks the first of a multi-step process to seek out Vermonters’ opinions, according to Poor.

In light of recommendations set forth by the state’s Climate Action Plan and the 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan , officials are asking the public how to move forward with policies related to the state’s renewable energy standard, which dictates the amount of renewable energy utilities need to include in their portfolios.

Both plans recommend bumping the standard from a 75% renewable energy requirement to a 100% renewable energy requirement by 2030, and the Comprehensive Energy Plan recommends including a parallel rule setting standards for how much of that energy should be low-carbon or carbon free.

Questions about the renewable energy standard are the main issues at play during the public engagement process, Poor said.

“And then there's all kinds of different issues that could be addressed underneath that,” he said. “We actually want input on what's important to people to address. Is it in-state versus out-of-state generation? Is it matching the time of generation with the time that people are actually using electricity? Is it improving the way people can engage with their own electricity usage, to self-generate electricity?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oqxy_0gaqnaow00
Salvage Yard solar array

State officials face a challenge, however, when considering this kind of outreach: What’s the best way to welcome new people to conversations about some of the weediest of energy policies?

“When you really look at it, at the end of the day, the people who tend to turn out to these kinds of events are people who've got a lot invested, like the business community, the utilities, certainly some REV members,” said Peter Sterling, executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, which advocates for the expansion of in-state renewable energy.

“It can be very hard to get your average person engaged in this conversation about what to do about the renewable energy standard,” he said. “It's kind of an obscure topic.”

Looking to hear from new voices and reach people who haven’t traditionally been included in policy decisions, department officials are also asking Vermonters where and how the department should focus its outreach.

The department’s effort represents the latest in a trend of enhanced public engagement processes, largely coming from state agencies looking to include a broader swath of Vermonters in climate-related public policy decisions.

Last spring, Vermont lawmakers established the state’s first environmental justice policy , which, among other things, requires state agencies to further include and engage low-income and marginalized communities in policy decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hkk2z_0gaqnaow00
A recharging station for the state's fleet of solar vehicles sits at the corner of State Street and Gov. Aiken Ave. in Montpelier. Photo by Tom Brown/VTDigger

The effort also follows what was broadly seen as a stunted public engagement process by the Vermont Climate Council, which published the state’s first Climate Action Plan last December to dramatically curb greenhouse gas emissions. If implemented, its proposed policies would affect most Vermonters.

“We've learned from the energy plan process and the Climate Action Plan process, where I think we did a decent job under tight timeframes, but we want to do better,” Poor said.

While a goal of the Climate Action Plan is to improve and expand access to cleaner energy options and contribute to a healthier environment, the costs of the transition could disproportionately impact low-income people and demographic groups that have been marginalized.

Engaging with communities on the ground is always important, said Bindu Panikkar, a researcher who studies environmental justice at the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. But community engagement is often underfunded, she said, which limits successful outcomes.

“These efforts improve social cohesion, trust, and create meaningful impact in people's lives and communities,” she wrote in an email. “Investing in community engagement and addressing issues on the ground should go hand in hand.”

Many of the energy policies at play affect Vermonters both directly and indirectly. For example, the Climate Action Plan recommends broad-scale electrification in the coming years. A pending rule is likely to block new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks from the market by 2035, and efforts are ongoing to transition Vermont’s thermal sector to electricity using heat pumps and other technology.

But the more electricity Vermonters use, the more it matters where utilities purchase it. Some of Vermont’s energy comes from the regional grid, which is mostly fueled by natural gas .

“As we ask Vermonters to electrify everything, including their cars and how they heat and cool their homes, where that electricity comes from is absolutely the foundational question,” Sterling said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdgCM_0gaqnaow00
The Firehouse Dam in North Bennington is one of two dams originally proposed as hydropower sites for the village. Photo by Jim Therrien/VTDigger

Other energy programs, such as net metering, have sparked lively debate among environmental advocates, those who work in the power and renewable energy businesses and those who participate in the program.

The Department of Public Service has continually recommended decreases to the amount of compensation provided to those who participate in net metering when they sell their energy back to the grid. Officials at the department have said net metering is one of the most expensive ways to expand in-state renewable energy, and that it increases electricity rates for the rest of the ratepayers. Renewable energy advocates say net metering is an important piece of the puzzle, and the department shouldn’t discourage efforts to go solar.

Still, others debate the amount of space Vermont has for renewable energy, and how much emphasis should be placed on utilities acquiring power from renewables in Vermont versus elsewhere.

To meet the renewable energy standard, many of the state’s utilities rely on renewable energy credits, which can be purchased from large-scale companies such as HydroQuebec , but some dispute the integrity of that system, too.

Comments on the first phase of the process are due to the Public Service Department on Aug. 5 via email at PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov . To see the department’s full request for input, click here.

Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks public input on broad array of climate-focused energy policies .

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

Efficiency Vermont offers huge incentive to weatherize homes

ESSEX, Vt. — Summer is the busiest time of the year forBuilding Energy. "We do energy auditing, insulation, weatherization, things like that," said Tim Smith, with Building Energy. On Wednesday they were in the process of saving an Essex Junction homeowner big bucks on their home heating and cooling...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Family Forest Carbon Program opens to small woodland owners across Vermont

The Family Forest Carbon Program to Offer Resources and Assistance to Improve Forest Resiliency and Help Mitigate Climate Change. Vermont Business Magazine The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a national conservation organization that supports family woodland owners, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, today announced their joint program, the Family Forest Carbon Program, is open for enrollment to rural woodlot owners with as little as 30 acres in Vermont and parts of eastern New York (Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer and Washington counties).
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
City
North Bennington, VT
WCAX

Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well. There can be a number of hurdles women of color face when seeking public office, from a lack of...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Business & Economy

VTDigger publishes Vermont business and economic news. We also specialize in coverage of state finances and the impact of tax and budget policy on Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Policy#Energy System#Energy Resources#Energy Companies#State
WCAX

Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn’t let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That’s because she’s still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Mobile coverage tested across Vermont

A new drive test of mobile networks in Vermont was announced Monday. The Department of Public Service (PSD) and the Agency of Transportation (AOT) will conduct the tests. They are trying to determine mobile coverage in the state. The state is partnering with Ookla®, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WCAX

Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police

Doctors are getting the word out that lung cancer screenings can be life-saving for eligible smokers and past smokers. Vermont’s primary elections are just under a month away and one Democrat and three Republicans are vying in separate primaries to go on to the fall election. Champlain Parkway work...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Democrats remember Rep. Warren Kitzmiller

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats are reacting to news that state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller has died. The Washington County representative was appointed to the Vermont House in 2001, following the death of his wife, Rep. Karen Kitzmiller. This year, Warren Kitzmiller decided to retire and not run for reelection.
MONTPELIER, VT
miltonindependent.com

Tickets for Amtrak's new Ethan Allen Express service between Burlington and New York City are now available

Amtrak, in conjunction with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), is now selling Ethan Allen Express tickets for daily travel between Burlington and New York City including new stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL. The extended service will...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New mental health resources available to Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting mental health resources for Vermonters. At his weekly news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders highlighted dozens of stresses Vermonters face, from the pandemic to inflation to war in Europe. Leaders say one in five Americans face mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Wendy Wilton: What about the kids, and what’s best for them?

This commentary is by Wendy Wilton, a resident of Milton and the policy support specialist for the New England Municipal Resource Center. Vermont boasts the oldest school choice system in the country — and the simplest. Begun in 1869, Vermont’s school choice system provides that any Vermont school-aged child who lives in a district without a government school can attend any accredited school in the world, and Vermont will pay tuition in an amount set by the Vermont Agency of Education.
MILTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Local drug store receives assembly citation

ROUSES POINT | On July 12, Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc. received a New York State Assembly Citation from Assemblyman Billy Jones. Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc. received this citation for its achievement of becoming one of eight pharmacies in New York to have received national accreditation to provide diabetes self-management education and support services.
ECONOMY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy