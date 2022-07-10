ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Business area opens for 1st time since July 4 parade attack

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A business district that had been blocked since a July 4 parade mass shooting that left seven people dead reopened Sunday morning in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The 2-block by 3-block area consists largely of small shops and restaurants. It had been...

WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
Family: Off-duty officer shot in Beverly bar is paralyzed

CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down. Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue at […]
Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said. The pair was arrested hours later...
Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Jefferson Park

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Lawrence-Long intersection in Jefferson Park in an accident that was recorded on a Police Observation Device surveillance camera, according to Chicago police. The video footage reportedly showed that the...
Highland Park Mayor Gets the Grim Mass Shooting ‘Handbook’

The downtown area of Highland Park, Illinois, reopened on Sunday, less than a week after suspect Robert Crimo III allegedly gunned down seven people and injured nearly 50 more at the city’s Fourth of July parade. The city had the scene of the massacre blocked off as authorities investigated the attack, and NBC News reported that some businesses still were not reopened even after the area was made accessible again. The reopening came as Mayor Nancy Rotering told Sky News she was given a nearly 200-page handbook to guide her in dealing with a post-mass shooting situation. “It infuriates me because there's no excuse,” Rotering said. “There is no reason for weapons of war to be on the streets of the United States.”
3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were charged Tuesday morning after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot during an altercation on the Far South Side Saturday. Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago and Justen Krismantis, 22, of Chebanse, Illinois face weapons charges in connection with Officer Danny Golden's shooting.
'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
