ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.

FORISTELL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO