ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Community rallies around each other at animal auction

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaying over $500 for a duck or $1,000 for a turkey might seem crazy to you, but it is part of how businesses and youth exhibitors support each other at events like the Kewaunee County Fair Animal Auction. The work began months ago for the youth as they picked...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Final Maplewood mobile food pantry set for Wednesday

The senior citizens in your life have one more opportunity to get some much-needed food in Maplewood on Wednesday. With support from the United Way of Door County and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, food boxes have been made available for residents for the last two months at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. United Way of Door County Executive Director Amy Kohnle said earlier this year how important this program was for local seniors on fixed incomes.
MAPLEWOOD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pet dogs die in Town of Peshtigo house fire

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pet dogs died in a fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday. At about 2:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire on Woodridge Drive. The garage was attached to the home and the fire spread to the attic of the residence.
PESHTIGO, WI
CBS 58

Make believe becomes reality at botanical garden in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58)-- In a land not so far, far away sits a storybook paradise. Bookworm Gardens is a botanical garden inspired by children's books. "Really there's nothing else like this in the world," Director of Education and Community Programming Cate Tinker said. "We're a unicorn. We're very unique."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

The Balloon Glow Returns to Manitowoc Next Month

The annual balloon glow in downtown Manitowoc will be back on Friday, August 19th. The Chamber of Manitowoc County sponsors the event in partnership with the city. The Chamber says this family-friendly event has an impressive lineup of past and new hot air balloons glowing and lighting up the sky.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewaunee County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
County
Kewaunee County, WI
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Society
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
Door County, WI
Pets & Animals
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County lends a hand for Combined Locks fire

Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Cherry season arrives in Door County

It is time to grab your buckets and head to your local cherry orchard in Door County. After last year’s cherry season got off to an early start thanks to a warmer spring, this year’s crop will be ready for its more traditional mid-July start. Toni Sorenson from Soren’s Valhalla Orchards says this year’s cherries have benefited from a recent streak of good weather. That includes some timely rains that will allow the fruit to gain size before picking it.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Ebert Enterprises
wnmufm.org

Possible bird flu outbreak in Menominee

MENOMINEE, MI— Menominee City Police are reporting a possible outbreak of Avian Flu in the city and surrounding area. The department has received several reports of sick, dying, and dead birds. Officials warn residents against touching or trying to rescue sick or dead birds. Children and pets should be kept away, as well.
MENOMINEE, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County COVID-19 Community Level raised to medium

The Centers for Disease Control recommend you take extra precautions after Door County saw its COVID-19 Community Level get raised from low to medium. It was raised to that level prior to Monday’s situation update from the Door County Public Health Department, which indicated that 43 of the 87 tests administered over the last week came back positive. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The CDC recommends people living in counties at the medium level to get tested if they have symptoms, stay up to date on their vaccinations, and talk to their healthcare provider for additional tips if they are considered to be an at-risk individual.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New medication helps De Pere teen deal with debilitating effects of junior arthritis

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Pretty much the only thing you want to achieve as you charge into your adolescent years is to fit in. Mira Leurquin understood that feeling, and she certainly looked the part. From the 30,000-foot view, she was the girl next door. Up close and personal, it was a different story. She was in discomfort. Her joints felt as if they were on fire. Fatigue followed her like a shadow. There were nights, too many nights, where she had to place ice packs on and around her body to squeeze in a few hours of sleep. Her best friend was named Advil.
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bikers ride against human trafficking in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 120 bikers revved their engines to raise funds for sex trafficking survivors and others being sexually exploited in Wisconsin. Bikers Against Trafficking was joined by Wisconsin Wheels of Hope in their “Breaking the Chains — Ride Against Human Trafficking” event. The ride...
APPLETON, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Former Badger Alec Ingold shares adoption journey at fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former UW Badger football star and current Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold set out on Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon to spread awareness for a cause close to his heart. The 26-year-old Green Bay native was adopted as a baby. He went with his family and friends...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

COVID-19 numbers don’t show full story, doctors say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As of Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up across the state of Wisconsin. “We’re definitely seeing the number of COVID-19 positive cases go up,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health. It is a trend that is happening across the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy