Alaska State

Trump: Elon Musk ‘another bulls— artist’

By Zach Schonfeld
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Hill) – Former President Trump during an event in Alaska late Saturday called Tesla founder Elon Musk a “bulls— artist” for supporting the former president’s opponents in 2016 and 2020. “He said the other day, ‘oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican,’” Trump...

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
How Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Relationship Soured

Donald Trump once called Elon Musk "one of our great geniuses," comparing him to inventor Thomas Edison. But the former president's relationship with the Tesla CEO appears to have soured. At his rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Trump branded the billionaire "another bulls***" artist," saying Musk had claimed that...
Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price. Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit stated.
Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Hold Him to $44 Billion Deal

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. "Musk apparently believes that he...
Twitter shares fall as Elon Musk backs out of deal

Shares in Twitter fell on Monday after Elon Musk announced he was pulling out of a $44bn (£36bn) deal to buy the social media platform. Mr Musk backed away after claiming Twitter failed to provide enough information on the number of spam and fake accounts on the site. Twitter...
Trump and Musk's war of words heats up

Former President Trump doubled down in his public denouncement of Elon Musk on Tuesday after the billionaire criticized him on Twitter. Driving the news: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted in response to a report on the former president calling him "another bullsh--t artist" at a rally in Alaska. "Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."
