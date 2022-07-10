ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams And More Leave Daytime TV, Sherri Shepherd Talks Filling The ‘Void’ With Her Upcoming Show

By Heidi Venable
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZT7D_0gaqm5lz00
(Image credit: Debmar-Mercury)

Daytime TV viewers are seeing a huge shift in the landscape after a number of longtime talk shows came to an end this year. Ellen DeGeneres, for one, wrapped her show after 19 seasons, and The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 13 seasons when its namesake host was unable to return for the final season amid health and financial struggles. To that end, Sherri Shepherd is stepping in with her own show, Sherri, and she sees a specific void in the daytime TV slate that she plans to fill.

Sherri Shepherd was one of many guest hosts who stepped in for Wendy Williams when she was unable to return for Season 13 of her show. The decision was eventually made to cancel The Wendy Williams Show and give the time slot permanently to Shepherd. However, the former co-host of The View told People, she’s going to put her own spin on her series, filling a hole that’s been left in the world of daytime TV, particularly since the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Shepherd said:

Ellen [DeGeneres] is gone, and I love Kelly Clarkson because she's naturally authentic, but people underestimate a standup comic and that's where we come in. We create magic where there is none, and there is really nobody I think who can fill that void, but I'm here and that's what I'm bringing.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been tapped to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ vacated time slot, and the American Idol winner is apparently putting her show through a complete overhaul in order to do that. Every host has their strengths, however, and where DeGeneres is known for her comedy, Kelly Clarkson is more musically inclined. Singing is and will likely remain a big part of the former Voice coach’s show, clearing the lane for Sherri Shepherd and comedy background.

The actress said as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, she stayed within the format that Wendy Williams had established, but with her own eponymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd looks forward to bringing her own flavor and finding “the lightness and the humor of a hot topic story.” She said:

It literally will be everything I haven't been able to display. You only got to see snippets of what I do when I'm a guest on a talk show or when I was on The View.

Sherri Shepherd seems excited about being able to call the shots on her own series, but when Sherri premieres, there’s one person who likely won’t be tuning in. Wendy Williams threw some shade at the woman who’s replacing her, saying that what Shepherd brings to the table is “really not my thing.” To each her own!

As well as Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, Maury Povich hung up his hat after a 31-year talk show career. NIck Cannon saw his talk show axed after just one season, and The Real was also canceled following the end of its eighth season. In the musical milieu, meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson will be joined by fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, who’s set to debut her own show this fall.

Viewers who are excited to see Sherri Shepherd put her stamp on the world of daytime TV can do so this fall, with the premiere of Sherri coming September 12 (check your local listings for time and channel). You can also see what other premieres are coming soon with CinemaBlend's 2022 TV Schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gaqm5lz00

Comments / 87

Mnimar
3d ago

Daytime programming is the worst it's ever been. There's literally nothing to watch. I'm so sick of judge shows, I could scream. I usually watch old 1970's and 80's re-runs. The one program they need to cancel is The View. Why that show is still running is a mystery to me.

Reply(18)
34
Kathleen WelshDamico
3d ago

I miss the Old Day Time TV, with the Soap Operas, but that's just me, love me some Soaps. then all these Talk Shows popped up, back in the Day I only remember about Daily Day Time had only 3 Talk Shows, maybe there were more that I don't remember.

Reply(5)
7
cocolo
3d ago

Lifetime needs to bring back daytime movies. Or, local radio could do local programming.

Reply
17
RadarOnline

Dating Sasha Obama! Clifton Powell Breaks Silence About Son's Relationship With Barack's Youngest Daughter

Actor Clifton Powell spoke out about his son Clifton Powell Jr.'s ongoing relationship with former first daughter Sasha Obama, revealing he always reminds the 24-year-old to treat her with the utmost respect. "You know that they've been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?" said the Ray star, 66, during his appearance on the Dear Fathers podcast."So, it has helped me talk to Clifton about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
