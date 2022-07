There aren't many places in Texas with a pool that has its own historical marker. Here in San Angelo, our City Municipal Pool was built by President Franklin Roosevelt's "New Deal". The WPA or Works Progress Administration began work on the pool in 1938. It opened in 1939. I can almost hear President Roosevelt's booming voice saying: "The only thing we have to fear is being overheated by the hot San Angelo sunshine."

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO