Mozyrsky on opposing changes proposed to Portland charter

One thing we still need to work on in and outside Portland is a fuller and deeper understanding of consent and what that means. We are seeing authoritarians of all flavors attempt to transgress consent wherever they can. I really don't think they have a concept of what it means to be an individual and make their own choices. It reminds me of that frat bro in the bar we've all come across at point or another. You know the one whining confused to his friends "I did everything right; I don't understand why she won't sleep with me." Acting like they are owed consent because they jumped through the appropriate hoops or spent a requisite amount of money on a person. That's what I see all across our society, Bosses requesting "respect" because they sign the paycheck, not because they are inspirational leaders. Experience political professionals seek to subvert the democratic will of the people or overturn and undermine elections, whenever they are functionally incapable of delivering any meaningful results to their politician clients or the constituency at large. One comment today at the commission hearings about how the Oath Keepers, at its core, is functionally a PR and fundraising organization was very telling. They are commodifying grievance and destructive politics to horrific ends. They actively fundraise for terrorism and do it successfully. I think our political economy is in a huge bubble. Stay tuned for more after a word from our sponsors.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO