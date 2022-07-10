ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mozyrsky on opposing changes proposed to Portland charter

By Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to changing Portland’s form of government what seemed like a slam dunk may turn out to be a missed lay-up. The Portland...

www.koin.com

WWEEK

Portland City Council Votes Unanimously to Rejoin Rose Quarter Project and Keep I-5 Bridge Process Moving

The Portland City Council today voted unanimously to keep two major Oregon Department of Transportation projects moving forward. The council signaled its support for rejoining the process and proceeding with the expansion of Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter. That expansion is part of a major transportation funding package the Legislature passed in 2017. Since then, the widening of the freeway has proceeded slowly because of concerns raised by environmental groups, the Albina Vision Trust, and Portland Public Schools, which operates Harriet Tubman Middle School adjacent to the current bottleneck at the Rose Quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Mayor Touts Approach to Homelessness ￼

Portland’s mayor is saying that his new homelessness strategy is succeeding. Some experts are looking at the effect it will have on the homeless population. The police is saying that Mayor Wheeler’s approach has greatly reduced drug offenses and vandalism in some areas. Portland’s new program, directed from a street services coordination center that Wheeler created this spring through an executive order, aims to better serve people experiencing homelessness before sending them away from the camp.
PORTLAND, OR
ncwlife.com

Vancouver City Council approves early I-5 Bridge plan

The Vancouver City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the early draft of a new Interstate 5 Bridge plan, called the Modified Locally Preferred Alternative. The approval is an early step in a long process for the project, and the plans are subject to change as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program seeks more review, paving way for revision.
VANCOUVER, WA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
WWEEK

Murmurs: Racial Disparities Persist in Portland Traffic Stops

RACIAL DISPARITIES PERSIST IN PORTLAND TRAFFIC STOPS: A report released earlier this week by the Portland Police Bureau shows little progress in reducing racial disparities in traffic stops, despite a highly publicized effort by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell to no longer pull over motorists for minor infractions like broken tail lights. As WW previously reported (“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” June 22), the discontinuation of low-level stops contributed to a 90% drop in all traffic stops in two years. But this week’s report shows the percentage of drivers pulled over who were Black actually increased from 17% in 2020 to 18% in 2021. Meanwhile, the percentage of stopped drivers who were white dropped, from 65% to 64%. (That’s far lower than their share of the population: More than 75% of Portlanders are white.) The trend has worsened in 2022: The number of drivers stopped who were white dropped to 63% in the first quarter of the year. The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Abortion issue changes landscape in new Oregon district

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Booming population growth made Oregon one of just six states to gain an additional seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

What It Was Like on the Bus Delivering Gun Control Signatures to Salem

The bell rang 98 times at Augustana Lutheran Church last Friday, once for each person in Oregon who has died from gun violence, excluding suicides, this year. The tolling of the bell was part of a rally for Initiative Petition 17, which asks voters to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and requires gun buyers to get a permit.
SALEM, OR
KTVL

Portland resident arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Portland resident was arrested last Thursday for her alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In court documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington D.C. included several photos that they say showed Lilith Saer, 30, who also goes by “Drakken Saer,” inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Icon Construction: A few shortsighted people impede improvements

Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
OREGON CITY, OR
News Break
Politics
KGW

'They are everywhere': Mosquito population more than quadruples in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's not just you. Experts concur that this summer, the Portland metro area’s mosquito problem really bites. “We had a lot of flooding and a lot of rain very late which caused a giant mosquito hatch,” said Bek Sudia, Vector Control supervisor for Multnomah County. “We're seeing the highest numbers in my career that I have ever seen. When I say high numbers, I mean catching 11,000 mosquitoes in a single trap ... after 14 hours."
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

It's All Too Familiar

One thing we still need to work on in and outside Portland is a fuller and deeper understanding of consent and what that means. We are seeing authoritarians of all flavors attempt to transgress consent wherever they can. I really don't think they have a concept of what it means to be an individual and make their own choices. It reminds me of that frat bro in the bar we've all come across at point or another. You know the one whining confused to his friends "I did everything right; I don't understand why she won't sleep with me." Acting like they are owed consent because they jumped through the appropriate hoops or spent a requisite amount of money on a person. That's what I see all across our society, Bosses requesting "respect" because they sign the paycheck, not because they are inspirational leaders. Experience political professionals seek to subvert the democratic will of the people or overturn and undermine elections, whenever they are functionally incapable of delivering any meaningful results to their politician clients or the constituency at large. One comment today at the commission hearings about how the Oath Keepers, at its core, is functionally a PR and fundraising organization was very telling. They are commodifying grievance and destructive politics to horrific ends. They actively fundraise for terrorism and do it successfully. I think our political economy is in a huge bubble. Stay tuned for more after a word from our sponsors.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg School District loses another key administrator

Nikki Fowler resigns from her position as director of finance and operationsSeasoned administrators are becoming scarce in the Newberg School District as another key figure is departing. Nikki Fowler, the district's director of finance and operations, submitted her resignation to the school board in late June. Fowler, hired in July 2018 to serve in a district mired in financial turmoil, is the last administrator among the organizational structure formerly led by Joe Morelock, whose contract was terminated suddenly by the board in November 2021. Administrators who subsequently left the district include assistant superintendent Derek Brown and director of strategic partnerships...
NEWBERG, OR

