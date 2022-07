The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "reluctant" to give up some of their young players in a blockbuster trade for the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday there are only a handful of "realistic trade partners" for Durant. While the Warriors are in that group, the idea of moving multiple players from the quartet of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody has so far been a non-starter for the reigning NBA champions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO