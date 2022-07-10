Driver in deadly crash taken into custody after turning himself in to police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has turned himself in to North Las Vegas police following a deadly crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving bicyclist on Gowan and Pecos roads on July 9, 2022. (KLAS)

According to police, the driver identified as Marc Anthony Olivas, 25, was driving in a “reckless manner” southbound on Pecos Road near Gowan Road when he struck a light pole, and then a bicyclist, killing him. The truck then hit a wall.

Olivas is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid license.

The crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

