Portland, OR

Co-chair of Portland Charter Commission talks changes to city government

By Ken Boddie
Channel 6000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melanie Billings-Yun is the co-chair of the 20-member charter commission that came up with the proposed...

www.koin.com

ncwlife.com

Vancouver City Council approves early I-5 Bridge plan

The Vancouver City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the early draft of a new Interstate 5 Bridge plan, called the Modified Locally Preferred Alternative. The approval is an early step in a long process for the project, and the plans are subject to change as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program seeks more review, paving way for revision.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Associated Press

Abortion issue changes landscape in new Oregon district

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Booming population growth made Oregon one of just six states to gain an additional seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Racial Disparities Persist in Portland Traffic Stops

RACIAL DISPARITIES PERSIST IN PORTLAND TRAFFIC STOPS: A report released earlier this week by the Portland Police Bureau shows little progress in reducing racial disparities in traffic stops, despite a highly publicized effort by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell to no longer pull over motorists for minor infractions like broken tail lights. As WW previously reported (“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” June 22), the discontinuation of low-level stops contributed to a 90% drop in all traffic stops in two years. But this week’s report shows the percentage of drivers pulled over who were Black actually increased from 17% in 2020 to 18% in 2021. Meanwhile, the percentage of stopped drivers who were white dropped, from 65% to 64%. (That’s far lower than their share of the population: More than 75% of Portlanders are white.) The trend has worsened in 2022: The number of drivers stopped who were white dropped to 63% in the first quarter of the year. The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Mayor Touts Approach to Homelessness ￼

Portland’s mayor is saying that his new homelessness strategy is succeeding. Some experts are looking at the effect it will have on the homeless population. The police is saying that Mayor Wheeler’s approach has greatly reduced drug offenses and vandalism in some areas. Portland’s new program, directed from a street services coordination center that Wheeler created this spring through an executive order, aims to better serve people experiencing homelessness before sending them away from the camp.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Icon Construction: A few shortsighted people impede improvements

Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
OREGON CITY, OR
#Koin#Politics Local#Northwest Politics
WWEEK

What It Was Like on the Bus Delivering Gun Control Signatures to Salem

The bell rang 98 times at Augustana Lutheran Church last Friday, once for each person in Oregon who has died from gun violence, excluding suicides, this year. The tolling of the bell was part of a rally for Initiative Petition 17, which asks voters to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and requires gun buyers to get a permit.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Why Won’t Any Portland City Commissioners Rally Behind a Change in Government?

What if you gave me a job and I told you the job was impossible to execute without some type of structural changes?. Let’s say you addressed those flaws. What if you found me to be superfluous altogether? Would you believe me when I said your changes were bullshit? What if I gaslit you into believing I’d been nailing my job the whole time and you just weren’t paying attention? Would that be sour grapes or straight delusion?
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Plans To Reduce Gun Violence

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a new gun violence reduction initiative last week that some say is big on ambition but short on specifics. The new summer program, to be led by a former government contractor, has a $2.4 million budget. The Safer Summer PDX team will work to address an anticipated uptick in shootings over the summer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
PORTLAND, OR

