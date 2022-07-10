Former drummer of B.B. King: Respect, listen to each other

Daisy Caballero comes to KGW 8/Portland from KRCR 7/Redding, Ca. Daisy is KGW’s newest reporter/fill-in weather anchor. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
When he answers the phone for an interview with the Mercury, Hunter Noack is moving stuff from a storage unit to a flatbed trailer. His traveling concert series In A Landscape, which stages classical music performances outdoors, is hitting the road again. “We’re going to [Dayton] to do a couple...
Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.
SEATTLE — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced a 2023 tour and the schedule includes stops in the Pacific Northwest. The international, 31-stop tour kicks off on Feb. 1 in Tampa. The show makes its way to Portland's Moda Center on Feb. 25, followed by a stop at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Feb. 27.
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Your eyes do...
When Aaron Marshall left Portland for New York in 2020, his goal was simple: to work at one of the world’s top ad agencies. His other ambition: He wanted to talk about stuttering. As he told his eventual employer BBDO in his job interview, “I, myself, have a stutter,...
The boarded up old-style grocery store in Southeast Portland is a visible reminder that though eras vanish, a neighborhood is not just made up of buildings but of the people in those buildings who touch lives in small ways that linger. For nearly 30 years, Errol Wayne Carlson and his...
The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
Make family memories at Langer’s Entertainment Center in Sherwood, Oregon. Beat your last score in laser tag, have a great meal, try the High Ropes Course, reach the top of the rock wall, bowl a strike, or win big at the arcade. At Langer’s you choose your own adventure and the fun never stops. Plus, you can even book your birthday or corporate party to share in the fun.
Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
PORTLAND, Ore. – Drivers will start seeing signs around Portland telling drivers to “Slow the Flock Down.”. It’s a campaign Portland is running with Seattle to reduce traffic collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Is there a better way to celebrate summer than with a cold beer? Yes, with multiple cold beers! Spend a summer afternoon at our 19th annual brewfest exploring the idyllic grounds, listening to live music (5 bands!), sampling local beers and ciders (32 of them!), and touring the brewery and enjoying specials like a pork Cubano and pork verde, alongside burgers and soft pretzels with ale fondue.
It was the big float on the Willamette River Sunday afternoon. It's the tenth annual float, and the last one, organizers said. Aimed at celebrating the river, and raising awareness for clean river practices. The big float took place at the River Place marina, between the Hawthorne and Marquam bridges.
Comments / 1