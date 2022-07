NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Two new businesses on Main Street offer two versions of textile making — creating whole cloth and re-imagining already made clothing and textiles. "We're two businesses with one mission. We can't really figure out exactly what that wording is after that tagline," weaver Megan Karlen laughed. "When you come into the store, what we want people to understand is that they're seeing how cloth originates, which is me at the loom ...

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO