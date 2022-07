We're still a few weeks out from UFC 277 on July 30 in Dallas, Texas, but it's never too early to start previewing the promotion's pay-per-view offerings. UFC 277 will be topped by a women's bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Julianna Pena and challenger Amanda Nunes, who holds the promotion's featherweight title. Nunes used to hold the bantamweight title but lost it to Pena via second-round submission in a gargantuan upset in December 2021. Was it a fluke, or does Pena have the former bantamweight queen's number?

