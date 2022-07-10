Nick Senzel records walk-off single against Tampa Bay

Cincinnati centerfielder Nick Senzel hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning Saturday.

The Reds defeated Tampa Bay, 5-4, at Great American Ball Park.

Senzel, who has a two-game hitting streak and at least one hit in 14 of his last 17 contests, went 2-for-4 with one walk and two RBIs.

Senzel has recorded a .262 batting average in 2022.

He was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Reds in the 2016 MLB draft. The former Vol made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019.

Senzel played for Tennessee from 2014-16. He was an All-America standout for the Vols.

During his junior year and final season at Tennessee, he led the SEC with 25 doubles.