COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO