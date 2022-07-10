Former Vols in the NBA summer league: July 9 recap

Six former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA summer league Saturday.

Four made starts for their respective teams in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaden Springer started for Philadelphia in its 97-77 loss to Toronto.

He played 26 minutes, recording nine points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Orlando defeated the Kings, 94-92. Admiral Schofield started and played 16 minutes for the Magic. He recorded 14 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Jordan Bone appeared off the bench and played 11 minutes for Boston in its 88-78 loss.

He recorded two points and two rebounds.

Kennedy Chandler started and played 21 minutes for Memphis in its 94-76 loss to the Clippers.

He totaled six points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The Portland defeated New Orleans, 85-68.

Keon Johnson started and played 31 minutes for Portland. He recorded 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Kyle Alexander made his debut for the Trail Blazers, appearing off the bench and playing 21 minutes.

He totaled nine points seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.