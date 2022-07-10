ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Vols in the NBA summer league: July 9 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0gaqjGVM00

Six former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA summer league Saturday.

Four made starts for their respective teams in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaden Springer started for Philadelphia in its 97-77 loss to Toronto.

He played 26 minutes, recording nine points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Orlando defeated the Kings, 94-92. Admiral Schofield started and played 16 minutes for the Magic. He recorded 14 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Jordan Bone appeared off the bench and played 11 minutes for Boston in its 88-78 loss.

He recorded two points and two rebounds.

Kennedy Chandler started and played 21 minutes for Memphis in its 94-76 loss to the Clippers.

He totaled six points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The Portland defeated New Orleans, 85-68.

Keon Johnson started and played 31 minutes for Portland. He recorded 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Kyle Alexander made his debut for the Trail Blazers, appearing off the bench and playing 21 minutes.

He totaled nine points seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

What Ja shockingly told Steph, Klay, Dray after Dubs beat Grizzlies

Players from both sides have made it clear that there’s no beef or rivalry between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Still, that intense Western Conference semifinals matchup between the two teams, and all the drama that came with it, is still being talked about into the offseason. In an...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Eastern Conference team ‘very close’ to landing Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton is widely expected to leave the Phoenix Suns as a restricted free agent, and the center may be close to finding a new home. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Monday morning that the Indiana Pacers are “very close” to acquiring Ayton. Now that Indiana’s trade to send Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics has been completed, they have just about enough salary cap space to sign Ayton to a max contract.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
City
Portland, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Kyle Alexander
Person
Jordan Bone
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Summer League takeaways: Mfiondu Kabengele shines in C's-Warriors

The Boston Celtics are out to prove that a draft pick is just a number at the NBA Summer League. Facing a Golden State Warriors squad led by three lottery picks in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Summer Celtics jumped out to a huge early lead and never looked back to earn a 103-92 victory Tuesday night at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#University Of Tennessee#Boston#Vols#Nba#The Trail Blazers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC assistant Jackie Manuel dishes on ‘dream offers’ in recruitments

In the landscape of college basketball, you hear recruits all around the country discuss their ‘dream offers’. Sometimes it’s true and other times it’s not. But how can you really tell? For a program like North Carolina, it has probably been the ‘dream school’ for numerous high school prospects. But sometimes that doesn’t mean the Tar Heels are a shoe-in to receive a commitment from that recruitment. Current UNC assistant coach Jackie Manuel knows all too well about recruiting as the ‘dream school’ and also recruiting against them. “If we’ve got a guy that we really want who considers us his dream school...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Justin Jackson has big game in summer league

Former UNC basketball wing Justin Jackson had a red-hot game in the 2022 NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, just one day after joining the Boston Celtics roster for the summer. Jackson scored a team-high 24 points and hit five 3s in a 103-92 win over the Golden State Warriors. He was 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-10 from three. “I’ll let that be whatever the GMs and the coaches say,” Jackson said postgame. “For me, I just tried to come out here, play hard, hit some shots and do whatever I need to do, whatever the coach asked me to do.” Jackson spent the majority of last season playing for the Texas Legends in the NBA G-League. He did have to brief 10-day contracts with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. Jackson also spent the majority of the last two weeks competing for Team USA in World Cup Qualifying and had some big time performances there. Below are his highlights from Tuesday’s big game. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Summer League: Why Did Paul Reed Miss Las Vegas Debut?

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Summer League with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City. When the Sixers began the mini schedule, third-year forward/center Paul Reed checked in for 31 minutes. Reed got the night off the following game as he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst reveals the number needed for ACC teams to leave conference

The talk lately around college athletics has been centered around conference realignment as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in a few years. Now, the rumors are out that more teams will leave conferences and there will be a total shakeup soon. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams like UNC, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and more have been brought up in terms of leaving and finding a new home with revenue sharing being the main factor. But for the conference, it has a contract through 2035 that makes it difficult for teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy