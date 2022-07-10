ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD Guns Down Armed Man Who Threatened To Kill NY Governor, City Police Chief: Authorities

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEjFO_0gaqjEju00
Raul Hardy, 205-17 116th Avenue, Queens Photo Credit: NYPD / GoogleMaps

NYPD officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them after threatening to kill them, assassinate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and "blow up" the world, authorities said.

Raul Hardy, 60, also said he intended to kill and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell before Saturday night’s fatal encounter occurred in Queens.

Hardy made the threats via a series of 911 calls to police, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters.

“He clearly stated that he was going to blow the head off of the first police officers that he saw,” Maddrey added. “A short time later he made another 911 call and he basically reiterated the same thing.”

A contingent of uniformed officers went to Hardy’s home on 116th Avenue in the Cambria Heights section with guns drawn around 6 p.m. Saturday, the chief said.

Hardy emerged from the home, answered police by name and refused to show his hands or cooperate, authorities said.

Then he opened fire, they said.

Six officers returned more than 100 rounds, Maddrey said.

They then tried to save his life.

Hardy was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

No officers were wounded, the chief said.

A cousin told a reporter that Hardy had been arrested on domestic violence charges in the past but that he didn’t know him to have any guns.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 27

R G
3d ago

This guy was just all bark no bite. Just an individual who was looking for attention. Real killers move in silence.

Reply(1)
7
Margaret Carbone
3d ago

Wonder how quick the March will start with banners for the good guy who never hurt anyone,.I guess he had to kill someone before the police were deemed right for what they did.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx gang allegedly threatens ADA in ‘Junior’ trial

THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police arrest man in death of Bronx woman found with plastic bag over her head

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Cambria Heights, NY
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily Voice

Watch: Arson Investigation Underway After Suspects Place Lit Firecracker In Car In Wyandanch

A car sustained significant damage in an explosion on Long Island after two suspects placed a lit firecracker in the vehicle. Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are working to identify and locate the two male suspects who put an M-80 firecracker inside the car in Wyandanch at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Arraigned In Freeport Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old, Injured 19-Year-Old

Two alleged gang members were arraigned in the murder of a 21-year-old and attempted murder of a 19-year-old at a Long Island park. Christopher Anderson, age 26, of Roosevelt, and Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Hempstead, were indicted and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, according to an announcement from Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly on Wednesday, July 13.
FREEPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#City Police#Ny Governor#Violent Crime
6abc

5 dead in 4 hours in shootings

Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Bank Robber Makes Off with $5,000 at Brooklyn Chase Bank

NEW YORK, NY – A bank robber got away with $5,000 in cash after entering the Chase Bank branch at Grant Circle Monday morning. Police said at around 9:00 am, the man passed a note to the teller and demanded cash. The New York City Police Department said a reward of up to $3,500 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect has been made available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Staten Island man accused of assaulting 11-year-old several times: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man they said has sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over an 18-month period. Juan Mendieta, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old “on multiple occasions” between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Each of the alleged assaults took place at a Staten Island residence near Vanduzer and Bay streets, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Bronx gang accused of killing ‘Junior’ called themselves ‘warriors’ who preferred machetes: witness

THE BRONX (PIX11)- The Trinitarios, a notorious Dominican gang in the Bronx responsible for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, thought of themselves as “warriors” and their “warrior tools” were machetes and knives, according to a witness who tried to join the ring. “They referred to themselves as warriors,” Kevin Alvarez said Tuesday during testimony […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
312K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy