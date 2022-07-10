ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Rice reveals one area where 49ers QB Trey Lance can improve

By David Bonilla
 3 days ago
NFL legend Jerry Rice has a lot of faith in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Earlier this week, Rice told NFL Network that he expects the second-year player to have a successful 2022 campaign. "I was running routes for him," Rice said. "It didn't take me long to...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Seahawks Trade Rumor

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see. NFL fans are intrigued, though not...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Tom Brady’s Game Plan: The Legend on Why He Won’t Set a Retirement Date, Making Movies and His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie. In “80 for Brady,” the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans — played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think “Book Club,” but with Tom Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer. Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.
NFL
NBC Sports

RGIII: Lance more talented than Jimmy, can get 49ers over hump

Of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Robert Griffin III predicts Mac Jones has the best chance to win a Super Bowl ring -- but with an asterisk. That's because Griffin sees untapped potential in 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who didn't get "serious...
NFL
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

