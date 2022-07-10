ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Girl, 14, Dies in Downtown Detroit Apartment After Gun Fires Accidentally

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Police are investigating the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old girl in a...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

Metro Detroit police work with FBI to arrest suspect in string of pharmacy robberies, apparently caught by decoy pill bottle

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of multiple pharmacy robberies in the Western Wayne County area has been arrested. Kristopher Kukola is accused of robbing at least five pharmacies between late May and early July and he was apparently caught after a pharmacist gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker during his latest robbery, according to a report from WDIV.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Downtown Detroit#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock. Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.
FLAT ROCK, MI
CBS Detroit

1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured In Macomb County Barricade Situation

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week. Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Detroit Officer Loren Courts.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy