Whether you know it by soda or pop, we're getting more of it in Denver. PepsiCo just acquired more than 150 acres in the High Point development area near Peña Boulevard and E-470.The plan is to build a 1.2 million square foot facility in 2023 near 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, east of Tower Road. This facility is said to hold three times more than the current facility in the RiNo neighborhood.Pepsi officials claim this will be its largest U.S. plant location. A news release on Wednesday stated Denver was chosen from four other locations based on the long history...

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO