ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYvPx_0gaqi0VC00

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gaqi0VC00
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gaqi0VC00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gaqi0VC00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gaqi0VC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gaqi0VC00
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gaqi0VC00
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Paid for pigging out: Get flown out to Las Vegas to review buffets

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Heritage Auctions#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police identify suspect in Rockford standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Michael Willis killed himself during a standoff with police on 4th Avenue, police said, after trying to murder a 48-year-old man in the street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street at 12:05 p.m. for a shooting call and found the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Helmets
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Police make meth arrests

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Michael Martin, 47, of Davis Junction, Anne Campbell, 47, of Davis Junction, and Casandra Raisbeck, 43, of Freeport, on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop. According to police, troopers pulled over a car for speeding around 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12th, on I-39 in Lee […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside. An...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Here’s where gas prices have dropped the most

(The Hill) – Gas prices across the country have fallen over the past several weeks, with the national average dropping about 34 cents from nearly $5.02 last month. Most states have seen prices drop more than a quarter since the national average peaked on June 14 and some states have witnessed nearly 50-cent declines, though prices have ticked up in a handful of states.
TRAFFIC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers steal cash, booze from Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning. According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking a selfie

CAMPANIA, Italy (WTVO) — A 23-year-old American tourist was injured by falling into Mount Vesuvius’ crater after taking a selfie. According to NBC News, the incident occurred Saturday, July 9th when Phillip Carroll, of Maryland, hiked up to the top of the volcano by following a forbidden trail. Paolo Cappelli, the president of the Presidio […]
ACCIDENTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy