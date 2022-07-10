ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej54A_0gaqhrnJ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith.

She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

Attended one of these schools? You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.

“For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
People

Army Suspends General for Apparently Mocking First Lady Jill Biden on Twitter

On Friday, the U.S. Army suspended retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, 60, from his mentorship role after he replied to Dr. Jill Biden's tweet in a seemingly mocking tone. Volesky replied to the first lady's June 24 tweet, which expressed her disappointment in the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MILITARY
The Independent

Naomi Biden shares photo of wedding planning meeting ahead of White House reception: ‘150 days’

Naomi Biden has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the planning going into her upcoming White House wedding reception.Naomi, 28, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is expected to celebrate her vows to her fiancé Peter Neal during a wedding reception held at the White House on 19 November 2022.On Wednesday, the president’s eldest granddaughter celebrated the less-than-150-day countdown to the wedding on Instagram, where she shared a photo of a planning meeting that appeared to take place at the White House.In the photo, the 28 year old could be seen sitting in a room...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Combined Arms Center#Usa Today#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
TMZ.com

LeBron James Clarifies Griner Comment, 'Wasn’t Knocking Our Beautiful Country'

6:41 PM PT -- LeBron is following up on his comment regarding Griner ... saying it wasn't meant to "knock" America, but an attempt at understanding how she's feeling throughout her incarceration. "My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country," LeBron tweeted minutes ago.
NBA
The Independent

Buttigieg defends husband’s mocking tweet about Kavanaugh facing protests at restaurant in Fox News interview

Pete Buttigieg defended his husband over a tweet poking fun at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s meal being disrupted by anti-abortion protesters in Washington DC this week.The Transport Secretary was asked on Fox News Sunday if Chasten Buttigieg’s Twitter post was appropriate, in which he wrote: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.”Mr Buttigieg acknowledged that public officials “should always be free from violence,” but said they would never be immune from criticism and peaceful protests.“Remember, the justice never even came into contact with these protesters, reportedly didn’t see or hear them. And these protesters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Army
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy