Thieves on moped wanted for 3 robberies in 1 morning

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for several suspects in connection to a string of Queens robberies carried out on mopeds all in the same morning.

The robberies took place on July 6 and began just before 11 a.m. when two people on a moped came up to a 21-year-old woman who was walking on Kessel Street in Forest Hills. The thieves took out a knife and stole her cell phone, debit card and ID, police said.

Less than 20 minutes later, the moped thieves struck again at the corner of 80th Street and Cooper Avenue in Glendale. The suspects stole a gold chain from an 86-year-old man walking on the street then pushed him to the ground before fleeing the scene.

Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Robbery Suspects Photo credit NYPD

Around 11:40 a.m. at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street, six people on mopeds came up to a 48-year-old man as one person held out a gun. The thieves stole the man’s gold chain then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).