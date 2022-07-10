ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Trafford manager focuses on tackling blight

By Joe Napsha
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrafford’s new manager, who has been on the job since late April, said she wants to focus on code enforcement and blight in the borough. Jaime Peticca, 43, of Greensburg, took over for Ashley Stack, who left the post in early April to take a job as assistant manager at North...

triblive.com

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southwest Greensburg to consider referendum to pull library funding

Southwest Greensburg council members are mum about a possible vote next week regarding continuing financial support for the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. The seven-member council is expected to consider placing a referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they want to continue to pay one mill of real estate tax — generating about $15,440 — to maintain the borough’s dedicated funding of the library.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southwest Greensburg: Voters to decide on library tax

Southwest Greensburg voters will get to decide in November whether they want the revenue generated by 1 mill of property tax revenue — about $15,400 — to continue to be allocated to the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, or be returned to the borough’s general fund. Borough Council...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why the cliffhanger American Rescue Plan announcement?

The Westmoreland County Commissioners have plans for the American Rescue Plan funds — finally. The American Rescue Plan was the $1.9 trillion federal legislation passed in March 2021 with multiple purposes: to fight covid pandemic spread, to financially help American households and to provide money for communities struggling in the wake of the disease and its economic impact.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trafford Council#Blight#Stack#Seton Hill University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council tweaks redistricted maps as finalization nears

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday amended redistricted council maps so that the Polish Hill and Bon Air neighborhoods would remain in their existing districts. The nine-member Reapportionment Advisory Committee — formed in late September — drew up a proposed map based on the 2020 census. Their map aimed to ensure that two of the nine council districts were majority-minority districts, where minorities made up a majority of the population. They also were tasked with crafting a map where districts were contiguous and relatively even in population.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 job, 2 departments: Westmoreland commissioners set to combine public works, election bureau leadership

Westmoreland officials on Thursday are expected to consolidate leadership of the county’s public works department and election bureau. Public Works Director Greg McCloskey has served in a dual capacity for the past year after he was named as interim director of the election bureau following the June 2021 firing of Election Bureau Director JoAnn Sebastiani. She served less than 12 months on the job.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley officials seek $3 million grant for multi-phase project

Sewickley officials hope to obtain a $3 million state grant to bolster some major reconstruction along Crescent Avenue. Council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to apply for Commonwealth Financing Authority money through its Multimodal Transportation Fund for a multi-phased transportation improvement project. Council members Thomas Rostek and Anne Willoughby were absent.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Target opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors sought for Greensburg YMCA's inaugural yard sale

Greensburg YMCA is hosting an inaugural indoor yard sale July 23 as part of the town’s annual Summer in the City event. “The Y is looking to get more involved in the community,” said Debby King, membership director. “We’re going to get everybody at the Y involved, and, hopefully, we’ll get folks in to check out the Y at the same time.”
GREENSBURG, PA
PublicSource

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it? The post Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Blight removal, water/sewer projects, food bank set to receive Westmoreland covid funding

Westmoreland commissioners Tuesday said more than $25 million will be spent from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to address community redevelopment and ease hunger. For more than a year, commissioners have promised a detailed plan to allocate the $105.4 million earmarked to the county from the American Rescue Plan covid-relief package approved by Congress in 2021. Commissioners on Thursday are expected to vote on a plan to spend the first of what they said could be regular allocations.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has vetoed two recent council bills limiting fracking on public parks and securing greater legislative oversight of executive hires. Fitzgerald announced the vetoes during a press conference on Wednesday morning, where he defended his environmental record and voiced support for a subsequent bill he said would supersede the newly enforced fracking restrictions.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Kudos to Greensburg Police

At the amazing SummerSounds concert July 1 an intoxicated person disturbed some folks in the audience and they called the Greensburg police. I was incredibly happy with how our police handled the situation … with kindness and discretion. They gently removed the drunk man, found a couple of his friends and arranged for him to be driven home. That’s a win-win.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, July 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Arnold church to mark feast of St. Vladimir. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Car crashes into Mt. Pleasant Township house

A car overturned and smashed into a house in Mt. Pleasant Township late Wednesday night, the second vehicle to hit into a house in the region on Wednesday, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said. The was traveling along Slope Hill Road, which goes underneath the Pennsylvania Turnpike between...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt-Greensburg 'Pitt-nic' includes campus tour, lunch, lawn games

High school students who will be starting their senior year this fall are invited to a summer “Pitt-nic” July 16 on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. The outdoor admissions event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending will have an opportunity...
GREENSBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

