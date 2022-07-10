Texas Football: Picking one breakout player at each position

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff have their eyes set on a bounce-back 2022 season.

A rebuilt roster with an influx of talent via the transfer portal and high school ranks has people around the program feeling confident major improvement is coming.

Texas signed the No. 5 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle along with a strong list of exciting transfers, including quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. The fresh faces on the team hope to establish themselves as premier players in the Big 12 Conference in 2022.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and defense back Anthony Cook enjoyed breakout seasons for the Horns in 2021. Texas needs multiple players to step up in a similar way if they want to reach their goal of competing for a Big 12 title this fall.

Here is a look at one breakout candidate for each position group entering the 2022 season. Big seasons from these Longhorns would go a long way towards getting the program headed in the right direction.

Offensive line: Devon Campbell

