Kyler Murray left out of chess tourney with NFL players

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is an avid chess player and is very good at it. However, in a chess tournament between many NFL players this weekend, Murray was not a participant.

When Murray ran across the announcement, he hoped to be able to get into the event.

Former Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is among those participating and perhaps had a hand in keeping Murray out.

Whether it was serious or in jest, Fitzgerald responded to Murray’s plea to get into the tournament.

He tweeted that he asked that Murray not get invited “so some other people can win at a few things in life.”

It appears that Murray was given the opportunity to join after his tweet, but the official site did not include Murray among the participants.

It seems that someone other than Murray will be able to win something in life like a chess tournament for charity.

