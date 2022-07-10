Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey top players at positions and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We are a the end of another week in the NFL offseason, nine weeks away from Week 1, and it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Below are some stories from the last week about them that Cardinals fans should know.

OBJ played second half of season without ACL

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and will miss part of the 2022 season as he recovers from that injury. He revealed that he played the second half of the season without an ACL in one knee.

Aaron Donald unanimously voted NFL's top DT

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Donald is one of the best players in the NFL. He was recognized unanimously by players, coaches and execs as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. This should come as no surprise and he might be the best defensive tackle of all time.

Jalen Ramsey, David Long both top slot defenders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a very solid secondary. That is evidenced by the fact that in Touchdown Wire’s rankings of the best slot defenders in the NFL, the Rams have two on the list – Ramsey and Long.

Jalen Ramsey again named No. 1 CB

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ramsey is a top cornerback in the NFL. He made No. 1 for the second year in a row in Touchdown Wire’s rankings of the top outside cornerbacks.

He is a top outside corner and among the best in the slot.

2 former Rams semifinalists for HoF by senior committee

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The senior committee announced 25 player semifinalists and 29 coach/contributor semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Two former Rams — linebacker Maxie Baughan and cornerback Eddie Meador — made the cut.