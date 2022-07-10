ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey top players at positions and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skoc2_0gaqhAHQ00

We are a the end of another week in the NFL offseason, nine weeks away from Week 1, and it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Below are some stories from the last week about them that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

OBJ played second half of season without ACL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410cXx_0gaqhAHQ00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and will miss part of the 2022 season as he recovers from that injury. He revealed that he played the second half of the season without an ACL in one knee.

Aaron Donald unanimously voted NFL's top DT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHB7n_0gaqhAHQ00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Donald is one of the best players in the NFL. He was recognized unanimously by players, coaches and execs as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. This should come as no surprise and he might be the best defensive tackle of all time.

Jalen Ramsey, David Long both top slot defenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A42Kf_0gaqhAHQ00
 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a very solid secondary. That is evidenced by the fact that in Touchdown Wire’s rankings of the best slot defenders in the NFL, the Rams have two on the list – Ramsey and Long.

Jalen Ramsey again named No. 1 CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF6vH_0gaqhAHQ00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ramsey is a top cornerback in the NFL. He made No. 1 for the second year in a row in Touchdown Wire’s rankings of the top outside cornerbacks.

He is a top outside corner and among the best in the slot.

2 former Rams semifinalists for HoF by senior committee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds7VR_0gaqhAHQ00
David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The senior committee announced 25 player semifinalists and 29 coach/contributor semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Two former Rams — linebacker Maxie Baughan and cornerback Eddie Meador — made the cut.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Rams News#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Spotify#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired. Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers' dismissal of Kirk Cousins proof grass isn't always greener

It seems like only yesterday the Carolina Panthers were reportedly “laughing off” any potential interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, they’re heading into the 2022 season with fellow castoffs, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, in “open competition” to be their next starting quarterback, according to team general manager Scott Fitterer on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy