ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Baker Mayfield interest, top safeties and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6fjM_0gaqgwfn00

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has happened with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week about them that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Baker Mayfield traded to the Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrcUq_0gaqgwfn00

After weeks of rumors that the Seahawks were interested in Baker Mayfield, the Browns finally dealt their former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. That leaves one less QB option available for the Seahawks, who have Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling for the starting job.

Seahawks apparently didn't have much interest in Mayfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1ajp_0gaqgwfn00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This directly refutes previous reports and rumors. Now that Mayfield has landed in Carolina, the Seahawks apparently never had a real interest in him and never made any real inquiries into acquiring him.

It sounds like they would only have been interested had the Browns released Mayfield.

Quandre Diggs a top safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uOQv_0gaqgwfn00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have been accustomed to great safety play. Even with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor no longer around, they still have one of the league’s best. Quandre Diggs was named one of the league’s best safeties by Touchdown Wire.

Justin Coleman named among top slot defenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyPfc_0gaqgwfn00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Not only do the Seahawks have one of the best safeties in the league, but they also have one of the best slot defenders. Justin Coleman made Touchdown Wire’s list of the best in the slot.

Mike Holmgren a step closer to Hall of Fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld0VO_0gaqgwfn00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Holmgren was named a coach semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, as voted on by the senior committee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Panthers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Spotify#Qb
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bojangles is ready for new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When it comes to new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bojangles, the jokes write themselves. Well, Mayfield already gets it. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old passer fielded questions from media for the first time as a Carolina Panther. And as a Carolina Panther—or any kind of Carolinian, for that matter—it’s a right of passage to dine at the popular Charlotte-based restaurant chain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield admits he was 'shocked' about not being in Browns' plans for 2022

It's not hyperbole to say that Baker Mayfield has been the greatest quarterback in Browns history this millennium. This time a year ago, the former No. 1 overall pick was fresh off a season where he helped break Cleveland's playoff drought (hadn't reached the postseason since 2002) and hand them a playoff victory for the first time since 1994. In that winning effort, he tossed three touchdowns and boasted a 115 passer rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska's offensive coordinator gives his thoughts on the quarterbacks

New Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mark Whipple made an appearance on the Husker Radio Network last night to answer various questions about the new scheme, preparations for the opener in Dublin, and the progress of the quarterback room. It was back in December when Scott Frost relinquished play-calling responsibility to hire Whipple, who had spent the last three years as the coordinator for the Pitt Panthers. Last season, he helped Pitt win the 2021 ACC title and led the team to a top ten ranking nationally in scoring offense, passing offense, and total offense. As the quarterback coach, he led Kenny Pickett to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a first-team All-American selection.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield trade complicates the Jimmy Garoppolo situation

With quarterback Baker Mayfield traded from the Browns to the Panthers, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the next former starter to be available in trade. So what will it take to get Garoppolo?. The Panthers acquired the first overall pick in the 2018 draft for a $5 million base salary,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy