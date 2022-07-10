Baker Mayfield interest, top safeties and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has happened with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week about them that Cardinals fans should know about.

Baker Mayfield traded to the Panthers

After weeks of rumors that the Seahawks were interested in Baker Mayfield, the Browns finally dealt their former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. That leaves one less QB option available for the Seahawks, who have Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling for the starting job.

Seahawks apparently didn't have much interest in Mayfield

This directly refutes previous reports and rumors. Now that Mayfield has landed in Carolina, the Seahawks apparently never had a real interest in him and never made any real inquiries into acquiring him.

It sounds like they would only have been interested had the Browns released Mayfield.

Quandre Diggs a top safety

The Seahawks have been accustomed to great safety play. Even with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor no longer around, they still have one of the league’s best. Quandre Diggs was named one of the league’s best safeties by Touchdown Wire.

Justin Coleman named among top slot defenders

Not only do the Seahawks have one of the best safeties in the league, but they also have one of the best slot defenders. Justin Coleman made Touchdown Wire’s list of the best in the slot.

Mike Holmgren a step closer to Hall of Fame

Holmgren was named a coach semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, as voted on by the senior committee.