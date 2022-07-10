ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Good sign from Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo trade options waning and more 49ers news for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
We have reached the end of another NFL offseason week and we are only nine weeks away from the start of the regular season. Since it is another offseason weekend, it is time to go around the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals?

What is happening with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Deebo Samuel's Instagram post suggests he might be expecting to return to 49ers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel has had tension with the team this offseason. He wants a new contract and has requested to be traded. However, a post on his Instagram story suggests that he might be planning on playing for the Niners this coming season along with fellow widout Brandon Aiyuk.

Trade market drying up for 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers might be running out of trade options for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield and it appears the Seahawks are content with their competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Roger Craig closer to Hall of Fame

USA TODAY Sports

Craig was a dynamic running back on those great 49ers teams in the late 80s and early 90s. He is not a Hall of Famer but became a senior semifinalist this past week.

Jimmie Ward named among top safeties

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ward has played for the 49ers for years. He got recognized for his play this offseason, making Touchdown Wire’s list of the 13 best safeties in the NFL.

stop the ignorance
3d ago

good for Rodger Craig!! the first player to have 1000 rushing yards and 1000 receiving yards in one season. long overdue

