ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested at LAX for alleged possession of concealed gun

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4TCa_0gaqgO6R00 Former All-Pro NFL player Duane Brown is due in LAX Superior Court on Aug. 3 following his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Brown, 36, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport after he was allegedly discovered with a concealed firearm at a security screening station.

Authorities discovered Brown's gun about 2 p.m. at the security station for Terminal 6 departures, said LAX police Lt. Karla Rodriguez.

Brown was taken into custody and transported to LAPD Pacific Jail for booking, Rodriguez said. He was booked for suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8gaA_0gaqgO6R00

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

He was held for more than nine hours in lieu of $10,000 bail before being released on bond just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brown was a first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008 and has started more than 200 games in the NFL since then, earning numerous awards along the way as a member of both the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound left tackle is currently a free agent, according to pro-football-reference.com.

It was unclear whether Brown was in Los Angeles to meet with one of the two local teams, the Rams and/or the Chargers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Seahawks#American Football
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
hotnewhiphop.com

Marion Barber III Reportedly Died Of Heat Stroke

Back on June 1st, it was tragically revealed that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III had been found dead inside of the shower in his Texas home. This news came as quite the shock to the football world especially since he was just 38 years old. At the time of his passing, there were no signs of any foul play, and it led to a thorough investigation of what happened.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Henry Ruggs Ruling

Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been on house arrest since November after he was involved in a fatal car crash. Ruggs is currently being charged with multiple felonies, including DUI resulting in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog, and reckless driving. He's expected to have a...
NFL
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Noah Fant 'excited to get to work'

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant said he is "excited to get to work" on breaking through his "high-600 yards ceiling". "Goals for Year 4 is to take that leap, right?" Fant said, talking about how his production as a receiver since joining the league has hovered around 500-600 yards per season. The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos joined the Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but Fant seemed optimistic that he will have "every opportunity" to break out in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Front Office Loss

The Dallas Cowboys front office suffered a pretty major blow today with the news that longtime national scout Drew Fabianich is taking his talents to college football. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Fabianich is joining the Auburn football program as the new General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development. Fabianich reportedly took that job over several lucrative job offers in the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy