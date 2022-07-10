Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 83

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New night. Different pitcher. Similar result. One night after getting shut out by the Chicago White Sox, the Guardians were nearly blanked once again. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, Cleveland couldn’t capitalize, losing the final game of the four-game series, 2-1. The struggling Guardians, 4-10 in July, split the series with Chicago -- the team they’re battling with for second place in the AL Central. The Guardians have yet to win a series in four tries this month (New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Chicago).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO