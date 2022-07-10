ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 83

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steven Kwan and the Guardians wrap up a seven-game road trip when they take on the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. Get...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale leaves Wednesday’s start after one inning because of right wrist soreness

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Aaron Civale’s start didn’t last long Wednesday night. The Cleveland Guardians pitcher, who was coming off one of his best performances of the season, was removed from the game against the Chicago White Sox following just one inning because of right wrist soreness. Civale gave up two hits but did not allow a run, throwing 14 of his 20 pitches for strikes before exiting early.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians’ offense shut down by Chicago White Sox in series finale, lose 2-1 and settle for series split

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New night. Different pitcher. Similar result. One night after getting shut out by the Chicago White Sox, the Guardians were nearly blanked once again. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, Cleveland couldn’t capitalize, losing the final game of the four-game series, 2-1. The struggling Guardians, 4-10 in July, split the series with Chicago -- the team they’re battling with for second place in the AL Central. The Guardians have yet to win a series in four tries this month (New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Chicago).
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Do the Browns have the best secondary in the league? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our Browns FAQ series continues its focus on the defense with Part 2 of our defense podcast. Today, the back seven. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe take a look at the linebackers and defensive backs. Is this the best secondary in the NFL? How will Greg Newsome II handle playing nickel? Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah become an elite linebacker? What can we expect from Jacob Phillips in Year 3?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Beach Rugby 2022 set for Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 50 teams and almost 700 athletes will converge on Edgewater Beach for the second annual Cleveland Beach Rugby 2022 on Saturday, July 16. Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Crusaders will host the daylong event presented by The 1964 Rugby Foundation. The five-on-five...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football 2022 countdown: The top 10 games to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The high school football season begins in less than a month. Kickoff for the first Friday night of the 2022 season is Aug. 19. To gear up, cleveland.com is counting down with previews for the next month. Preseason top 10s for each division in Ohio will follow in the next week before daily camp tours, individual player watch lists and team breakdowns with rankings up to Week 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

20 things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Plenty of summer fun awaits in Northeast Ohio this weekend. Check out art shows, block parties, theatrical performances and more. Here are some ideas on ways to spend the next few days in Greater Cleveland:. FRONT Triennial. More than 100 artists will be featured at dozens of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s 50 best seniors for the 2022 high-school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Week 1 of the high school football season is right around the corner, and Ohio’s football recruiting rankings have gone through major changes since the end of last season. We used rankings from 24/7 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, as well as our own expertise to come up with a list of the state’s top 50 seniors.
OHIO STATE
