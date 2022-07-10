ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeKJM_0gaqezOO00

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gaqezOO00
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gaqezOO00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gaqezOO00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gaqezOO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gaqezOO00
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gaqezOO00
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Paid for pigging out: Get flown out to Las Vegas to review buffets

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Heritage Auctions#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man faces rape charges involving a minor in Iredell County: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Wilkesboro man is facing first-degree statutory rape charges against a minor in Iredell County, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit responded to reports filed last Wednesday regarding a juvenile who had been allegedly sexually assaulted, the deputy’s report stated. 37-year-old […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newborn baby surrendered to an Upstate hospital is 4th child to be surrendered in SC this year

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby girl was surrendered to a hospital in the Upstate on Thursday and has since been placed in a foster home. According to WLTX-TV, the girl was put in the care of Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital weighing seven pounds 9.7 ounces and measuring at 20 inches long. Spartanburg County Department of Social Services facilitated putting her in a foster home.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Helmets
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man accused of breaking into NC home, assaulting woman

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Sophia has been arrested, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 14, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nelson Park Road in Sophia when they were told about an assault. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect arrested in stabbing near South End

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested for stabbing a known victim near South End on Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. Monday near S. Mint St. near South End. A victim was found suffering from a stab...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy