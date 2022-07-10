ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Biden back in the saddle after bike spill

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l63n6_0gaqeLWg00

P resident Joe Biden was back in the saddle for a morning bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday after having a spill last month.

Biden joked during a stop on his ride that he had removed the toe cages, which seemed to cause his fall during his June bike ride.

BIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE ON MORNING RIDE WHILE GREETING CROWD

"I want you to know an important thing: I took off the … thing,” Biden told reporters, referring to the toe cages, which wrap around the rider's foot.


As Biden rode near his vacation home, Secret Service members trailed him with guns slung across their shoulders.

One member of his detail reportedly took a spill over the weekend while biking behind Biden.

"It wasn't me," Biden remarked, according to TIME .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden's bike fall became political fodder for his critics, who argued that it was just the latest example of the president's frailty. This came months after the White House physician said Biden is "healthy, vigorous," and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Still, Biden is 79, and his age is raising some concerns, even among Democrats . He is already the oldest president ever to hold office and would be 82 if elected to a second term in 2024.

Comments / 18

Dean Parr
2d ago

In real news Wisconsin's Supreme Court announced cheating occurred in 2020 & ballot boxes are illegal in any elections!!! Please send brandon the bicyclist on a bike ride during rush hour traffic in Washington D.C.!!!

Reply
8
Mike Cox
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a waste of space!! Worst President EVER!!!!!

Reply(1)
23
tjackson58
2d ago

Once around the driveway. A photo op to “prove” Joe is with it. Anyone believe such silliness? Nope

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Elections
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
State
Washington State
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Slidin’ Biden: Approval falls below 30%

First, it was his former boss, Barack Obama. Then, it was his archenemy, former President Donald Trump. Now, President Joe Biden’s steady, yearlong decline in voter approval numbers has fallen so low that he has tied former President Jimmy Carter’s all-time Gallup bottom and appears headed to sink under former President Richard Nixon’s resignation-day approval rating, the worst in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Bike#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House#Democrats
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Biking
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy