Biden back in the saddle after bike spill

P resident Joe Biden was back in the saddle for a morning bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday after having a spill last month.

Biden joked during a stop on his ride that he had removed the toe cages, which seemed to cause his fall during his June bike ride.

BIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE ON MORNING RIDE WHILE GREETING CROWD

"I want you to know an important thing: I took off the … thing,” Biden told reporters, referring to the toe cages, which wrap around the rider's foot.



As Biden rode near his vacation home, Secret Service members trailed him with guns slung across their shoulders.

One member of his detail reportedly took a spill over the weekend while biking behind Biden.

"It wasn't me," Biden remarked, according to TIME .

Biden's bike fall became political fodder for his critics, who argued that it was just the latest example of the president's frailty. This came months after the White House physician said Biden is "healthy, vigorous," and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Still, Biden is 79, and his age is raising some concerns, even among Democrats . He is already the oldest president ever to hold office and would be 82 if elected to a second term in 2024.