Detroit Lakes, MN

Fargo man injured in crash on I-94 outside of Detroit Lakes

By Ashley Jung
 3 days ago

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – MN State Patrol reported a crash just after 9 pm yesterday on...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol releases names of victims in Tuesday I-94 crash

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two of the victims in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-94 near Tower City early Tuesday. Christina Anderson, 42, a passenger in a pickup pulling a trailer that was rear-ended by another pickup, died at the scene. The driver, 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett, and a 14-year-old passenger who was ejected from the vehicle were injured. Her name is not being released. Both were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. All the crash victims are from Hazen, North Dakota.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Hazen Woman Dies In Barnes County Hit-And-Run Crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after a 42-year-old Hazen woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 west of Tower City Tuesday, July 12th around 4am. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Detroit Lakes, MN
One person died, two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 near Tower City

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 two miles west of Tower City shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pick-up that fled the scene. Both vehicles were westbound. The first vehicle overturned in the median after being struck. The woman driving that pick-up and a juvenile passenger were injured. Both were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. An adult female passenger in the pickup died.
TOWER CITY, ND
Two arrested after fleeing from police and crashing truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested on several charges after fleeing from Moorhead Police, Fargo Police, and then crashing a pickup truck. Around 12:15 a.m. on July 13, Fargo Police noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a truck that fled from Moorhead Police earlier in the evening. Fargo Police tried to stop the vehicle, but say the driver fled in a reckless manner.
FARGO, ND
Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Battle Lake Jet Ski Accident Sends Teenager to Hospital

BATTLE LAKE (KDLM) – A jet ski accident on Battle Lake sent a teenager to the hospital. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a jet ski accident involving two 18-year-olds from La Porte City, on East Battle Lake, Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Several Dozen Rally for Jamestown Man Killed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
FARGO, ND
Fargo Shooting Investigation Turned Over to State

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly shooting of a Jamestown man by a Fargo police officer. 28-year-old Shane Netterville died after he was shot by Officer Adam O’Brien. Wrigley says asking...
FARGO, ND
Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 0 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. They...
Fargo police search for crime suspect; West Fargo man charged in shooting; Abortion demonstrations downtown

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. A crime suspect is still on the loose after an officer involved shooting in Fargo. The latest on the investigation. A West Fargo man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Grand Forks, and demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate hit the streets of Fargo.
FARGO, ND
Fargo police chief discusses officer-involved shooting, BCI-led investigation

FARGO (KFGO) – Following a protest at City Hall and calls for immediate release of body cam footage from an officer-involved fatal shooting last week, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says he understands why the community is anxious for answers. “These are complex, emotional, traumatic incidents both for the...
FARGO, ND
Traffic speeds reduced during work on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers may need to plan a little extra time when making their way through Fargo. Traffic was slow-going on Interstate-94 on Monday, July 11. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on projects from the Interstate-29 interchange to the Sheyenne interchange bridge. The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne Street to 42nd Street and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd Street to the I-29 Interchange.
FARGO, ND

