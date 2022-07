Amazon shared the first full-length trailer for its Lord of the Rings prequel series on Thursday. We have seen snippets in the past, including in a Super Bowl commercial, but this is our best look to date. Unsurprisingly, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks like Prime Video’s most expensive production ever. The team has painstakingly recreated Middle-earth, giving the series the same epic scale as Peter Jackson’s award-winning movies.

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO