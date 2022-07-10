ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval sat on a panel in a CNN show this weekend to discuss abortion rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade's overturning.  The visit was on the eve of a scheduled White House visit on Monday.

Pureval tweeted he would appear on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning. The panel was moderated by the network's anchor Jake Tapper.

The mayor was joined by Mia Love, former Utah U.S. representative; Ashley Allison, a previous senior policy adviser to former President Barack Obama; and Scott Jennings, a previous special assistant to former President George W. Bush. All three are CNN commentators.

They discussed the Biden administration's "response to Republican efforts to roll back abortion access across the U.S.," according to CNN's website.

You can watch the full video of the panel here .

Pureval will visit White House on Monday

Pureval is making another stop on a national stage this week: He will visit the White House on Monday to discuss gun violence in the city.

According to a release issued by the mayor's office, he will be meeting with national public safety leaders and policymakers to discuss the passage of a recent bipartisan bill to curb gun violence in the U.S., and what Cincinnati is doing to mitigate gun violence here.

Monday's visit marks the fourth time Pureval has visited the White House this year.

In May, he attended a Rose Garden ceremony to represent the Asian Pacific political community in a celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Three days after that, he returned to Washington D.C. for an event at The Kennedy Center at the invitation of Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also met with Harris and President Joe Biden at the nation's capital in January to pitch the construction of a new bridge alongside the Brent Spence Bridge.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer:

