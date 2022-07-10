8 Types Of Prawns And How To Eat Them

The West Coast is facing a dire drought situation that's affecting citizens, property holders, and public officials. For context, a lot of the rules governing water rights go back a century or more, according to CNN. Today, there is less water to go around and more pressure on the system, thanks in part to worsening environmental conditions. Water rights attorney Nathan Metcalf said, "It's an old water system that many perceive isn't set up to deal with current climatic and hydraulic conditions. It's just not really set up to deal with climate change and the changing needs for water both from an environmental standpoint, and then there's also the rub between agriculture and municipal." States like California need to find new ways to allocate the precious supply of water and figure out how it can be distributed fairly.

