8 Types Of Prawns And How To Eat Them

The popular seafood chain Red Lobster stayed true to its name earlier this week by refusing to serve up a lobster of a different color to their diners. In fact, the Red Lobster location in Hollywood, Florida received quite the surprise recently when they received its shipment of supposedly red lobsters, only to find a bright orange one standing out from the bunch, per a press release from the chain. This uniquely pigmented lobster is easily noticeable, not only to Red Lobster staff, but to predators, which makes this a very rare lobster variety. Because their bright hue makes them more vulnerable in the wild, only about one in 30 million lobsters bear this orange color, according to Myrtle Beach Online.
