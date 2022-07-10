ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Michigan nature center closes due to alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
An alligator in the Kalamazoo River has caused the one of Michigan’s popular nature centers to close.

The Albion College Whitehouse Nature Center will be closed Sunday due to two alligator sightings, according to a social media post Saturday by the college.

The alligator is believed to be about four to five feet long and was spotted in the Kalamazoo River which runs through the Albion College campus’ nature center.

“For your safety, we ask that you stay away from the areas near the Nature Center and remain vigilant around bodies of water,” Albion college wrote on Facebook.

The college is working with local and state experts to resolve the issue and will be posting updates on its Facebook page.

Michael Jenkins Sr.
3d ago

probably isn't adapting just living through the summer. hope they capture it and give it a good home in alligator country.

Cindy Welch-Lazaroff
3d ago

Someone must have let one loose. 😲

1470 WFNT

The Hottest Day in Michigan Was Recorded 86 Years Ago Today

86 years ago today, Michigan saw its hottest day in recorded history. Over the years, we've had to deal with some hot summers here and there. However, it's nothing in comparison to what Michiganders endured during the summer of 1936. From July 7 to July 13, Michigan saw temps that were absolutely unbearable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Did you see the alligator in the Kalamazoo River?

Growing up, The Princess and the Frog was my favorite Disney movie. Not only for the Black representation of little princesses but also because the movie had amazing characters. One character I loved was Louis, the trumpet-playing alligator with his eyes set on becoming a "human" jazz musician. However, I...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Police In Michigan Are Driving Around In Semi Trucks

Distracted driving is very dangerous and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020 alone 3,142 people died from distracted driving accidents. In the state of Michigan, there were 14,326 “driver distracted” auto accidents in 2020, which was nearly 6% of all Michigan crashes that year according to Michigan Auto Law.
MICHIGAN STATE
