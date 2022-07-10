Michigan nature center closes due to alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River

An alligator in the Kalamazoo River has caused the one of Michigan’s popular nature centers to close.

The Albion College Whitehouse Nature Center will be closed Sunday due to two alligator sightings, according to a social media post Saturday by the college.

The alligator is believed to be about four to five feet long and was spotted in the Kalamazoo River which runs through the Albion College campus’ nature center.

“For your safety, we ask that you stay away from the areas near the Nature Center and remain vigilant around bodies of water,” Albion college wrote on Facebook.

The college is working with local and state experts to resolve the issue and will be posting updates on its Facebook page.

