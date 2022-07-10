ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old girl fatally shot in riverfront apartment in Detroit

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
A teenage girl was fatally shot early Sunday morning in a luxury apartment complex along the riverfront in downtown Detroit, according to city police.

The 14-year-old was with a group of teenagers inside an apartment in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive at 4:10 a.m. when authorities said one of the teen boys in the group allegedly accidentally discharged a gun.

According to police, the boys fled the scene.

That address is part of the Riverfront Towers, a three-tower, upscale apartment and condo complex, along the riverfront, just west of the Huntington Place convention center downtown.

Police declined to provide additional information.

