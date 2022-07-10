46th Annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers Muster returns to Harrisburg

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
A movie theater and a hotel have canceled screenings of a film that pushes debunked COVID conspiracy theories, and advocates for Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano’s candidacy for governor. Robby Brod. The trailer for “Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania” claims the state government used the lockdown...
What you need to know today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. High: 90; Low: 70. Partly sunny. Hershey factory: The Hershey Company hopes to build a manufacturing facility and warehouse on land around a former Friendly’s restaurant. Jan. 6: At its 7th hearing yesterday, the panel investigating the attack on...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by gifting yourself a new pet. The Humane Society of Harrisburg is hosting a Christmas in July on Saturday, July 23. Adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $20 and $10 for cats, and other critters. Each summer, the...
While students and staff will be serving you, your family can also enjoy one of five block parties in Harrisburg during a week of community service. This event is known as Faith Into Action and it’s hosted by Harrisburg First Assembly.
The popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania. Grocery Outlet has announced plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania, which is good news for residents who are looking for affordable groceries.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Active firefighters and EMS volunteers who reside in Cumberland County can qualify for a real estate tax credit, according to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. Under the Real Estate Tax Credit Ordinance, volunteers could be eligible for a tax credit of up to...
The Franklin County Fair is in full swing for the 2022 season, running from July 10 to 16 with events for the whole family. The fair started this year on Sunday with the 48th annual Vesper service at the Midway stage accompanied by gospel music. With Monday being the first...
The Daniel Boone Homestead sprawls over 579 acres in Exeter Township and is where the famed frontiersman spent more than 15 years growing up. Boone is often referred to as a founding father of Kentucky and a lauded son of North Carolina, but he is Pennsylvania born and reared. He...
A central Pennsylvania winery announced Friday on its Facebook page that it is closing. Cristiano Winery, at 207 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, said in a post that it was closing its tasting room called Cristiano on Main. The tasting room opened in November 2019 after several years of working...
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new traffic configuration will be implemented on westbound Interstate 78 where it merges with southbound Interstate 81 in Union Township, Lebanon County. PennDOT announced the new configuration on Tuesday with work set to begin on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 p.m. and is expected to be finished Thursday, July 14, […]
After an active spring and start to summer, conditions have begun to dry out too much for the Mid-state. So far this month, Harrisburg has only seen 0.16″ of rain, which makes it our 13th driest July to date. This is just one year after the wettest start ever to a July with over 5″ of rain through July 11th of 2021. The dry start this July has been common for much of the commonwealth, with below normal rain observed for almost all areas north of Route 30.
Dauphin County, PA — A new urban garden and community center is coming to Harrisburg, in an effort to connect local residents with sustainable food options. The Bridge Eco Village received a $4M grant to create the Justice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Center. It will include a rooftop garden and a fresh foods cafe.
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
Members of the Franklin County Republican Committee appointed a new executive committee during their recent annual reorganization meeting. The new leadership includes Fred Young III, chairman; John Flannery, vice chairman; Janon Gray, treasurer; and Chris Ardinger, secretary. A growing tribute:Penn State Mont Alto honors late maintenance supervisor for years of...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rental units are becoming harder to find in Central PA, and a recent study is backing that fact up. According to a study by RentCafe, Harrisburg is the second most competitive rental market in the entire country. Miami-Dade County, Fla. is the only area with a...
The Hershey Company is considering building a new manufacturing facility in Derry Township. The candy and snack food maker tells News 8 that the plan will be presented to the township Thursday and will involve a 250,000-square-foot facility. It would be built on land the Hershey Company already owns, surrounding...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
