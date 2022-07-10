ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

46th Annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers Muster returns to Harrisburg

By CBS 21 News
By CBS 21 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — The 46th Annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers...

local21news.com

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Humane Society of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by gifting yourself a new pet. The Humane Society of Harrisburg is hosting a Christmas in July on Saturday, July 23. Adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $20 and $10 for cats, and other critters. Each summer, the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania State
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Faith into Action Summer Block Parties

While students and staff will be serving you, your family can also enjoy one of five block parties in Harrisburg during a week of community service. This event is known as Faith Into Action and it’s hosted by Harrisburg First Assembly.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County Fair: Fun for the whole family

The Franklin County Fair is in full swing for the 2022 season, running from July 10 to 16 with events for the whole family. The fair started this year on Sunday with the 48th annual Vesper service at the Midway stage accompanied by gospel music. With Monday being the first...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Feast or Famine: Much of Pennsylvania approaching drought conditions

After an active spring and start to summer, conditions have begun to dry out too much for the Mid-state. So far this month, Harrisburg has only seen 0.16″ of rain, which makes it our 13th driest July to date. This is just one year after the wettest start ever to a July with over 5″ of rain through July 11th of 2021. The dry start this July has been common for much of the commonwealth, with below normal rain observed for almost all areas north of Route 30.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

New urban gardens help connect residents with local, sustainable foods

Dauphin County, PA — A new urban garden and community center is coming to Harrisburg, in an effort to connect local residents with sustainable food options. The Bridge Eco Village received a $4M grant to create the Justice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Center. It will include a rooftop garden and a fresh foods cafe.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf’s Historic $1.8 Billion Spending Increase for Education

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

GOP Committee selects new leadership for Franklin County

Members of the Franklin County Republican Committee appointed a new executive committee during their recent annual reorganization meeting. The new leadership includes Fred Young III, chairman; John Flannery, vice chairman; Janon Gray, treasurer; and Chris Ardinger, secretary. A growing tribute:Penn State Mont Alto honors late maintenance supervisor for years of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

