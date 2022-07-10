46th Annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers Muster returns to Harrisburg

After an active spring and start to summer, conditions have begun to dry out too much for the Mid-state. So far this month, Harrisburg has only seen 0.16″ of rain, which makes it our 13th driest July to date. This is just one year after the wettest start ever to a July with over 5″ of rain through July 11th of 2021. The dry start this July has been common for much of the commonwealth, with below normal rain observed for almost all areas north of Route 30.

