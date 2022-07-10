Complete obituary for Mae Ladd

Details have been released on a head-on collision from Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street that sent one driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 26-year old Wesley Benson of Springfield, Tennessee didn’t stop at the stop sign at Princeton Road and West Seventh Street, colliding head-on with a westbound car on Seventh operated by 53-year old Willie Crenshaw of Cadiz.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO