Complete obituary for Mae Ladd

Funeral services for 78-year-old Herman "Rooster" Turner of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, July 13 at 10am at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Funeral services for 83-year-old Patricia “Pat” Ann Oliver Long of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 14 at 12:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flat Lick Cemetery in Christian County. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Funeral services for year 32-year-old Dustin James Puckett of Crofton will be Wednesday, July 13, at 12:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A family memorial service for 70-year-old Georgia “Gaye” Gates Elgin of Hopkinsville will be Friday, July 15 at 11 am at the family farm on Wayne Elgin Road. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 8 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Funeral services for 92-year-old Billy R. Beliles of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Beliles owned...
Graveside services for 80-year-old Constance “Connie” Hargrove of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, July 14 at 10am at the Wall Cemetery in Trigg County. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, died on November 16th, 2015. He was a beloved family member, loyal friend, and coal miner with Armstrong Coal Company. He touched so many lives in the Muhlenberg County community. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. November 16th, 2015...
A Crofton man was injured in a tractor-trailer accident Wednesday afternoon on US 68 in Todd County. Deputy David Hutcheson says Russell Shelton of Crofton failed to negotiate the left turn form US 68 onto Tress Shop Road and ran off the road, striking a rock retaining wall. Shelton sustained...
Details have been released on a head-on collision from Monday afternoon on West Seventh Street that sent one driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 26-year old Wesley Benson of Springfield, Tennessee didn’t stop at the stop sign at Princeton Road and West Seventh Street, colliding head-on with a westbound car on Seventh operated by 53-year old Willie Crenshaw of Cadiz.
The Cadiz-Trigg Tourist and Convention Commission unanimously approved two unique spending opportunities Tuesday afternoon, looking to bolster efforts of the popular “Hometown Heroes” banners project in Cadiz, and embracing some of the costs for a Turf Tank to be operated by the Trigg County Schools. As the point...
A man was found deceased in front of a home on Pembroke Oak Grove Road in Oak Grove Thursday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were flagged down in the area and told about 32-year-old Martraviois Briggs of Clarksville who had been shot. Briggs was reportedly found deceased in front...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The volunteers with the Christian group World Changers are rolling up their sleeves in Hopkins County, working on disaster relief projects for people affected by the December 10 tornadoes. To the students helping, they say this work means so much more. “I get to help...
A man was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street at Dink Embrys Buttermilk Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was westbound on West 7th Street when it collided with a car turning onto West 7th Street from Princeton Road. The driver of the car...
Officials from Jennie Stuart Health have announced their next chief financial officer, removing the interim tag on Mark Laramee and promoting him to a full-time capacity in the spot. Laramee joined JSH as its controller in August 2014, and has spent the past eight years playing an integral roll within...
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters continue trying to put out a blaze at the Scott Transfer Facility in Russellville. The facility is just past the Shaker Museum at South Union in Russellville. Officials say the fire started at around 3 o’clock Tuesday morning. Seven departments are helping extinguish the...
A citizen’s member through Caldwell County for some time, Amanda Davenport was unanimously accepted as a board member to the Pennyrile Area Development District this past Monday. The Lake Barkley Partnership Executive Director since May 2018, Davenport was introduced to the floor by Trigg County Judge-Executive and PADD Chairman...
A woman charged with murder and robbery in connection to the 2006 death of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes was arraigned in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 39-year old Annastaja Hathaway appeared before Judge Andrew Self where her attorney asked the court to schedule a pretrial conference. Hathaway will be...
