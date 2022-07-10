ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

How the Arizona Coyotes stack up with NHL free agency looming large

By SAM GRAVELINE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
It’s been an important offseason for the Arizona Coyotes and general manager Bill Armstrong, and his staff face another busy week after closing the book on the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Armstrong and the Coyotes were amongst the busiest teams at the draft in Montreal, having 10 total...

Arizona Sports
