Rep. Kinzinger on Cipollone testimony: There wasn't 'any contradiction of what anybody said' to the Jan. 6 panel

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Pat Cipollone's testimony didn't refute "what anybody said" to Jan. 6 panel.
  • Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson.
  • A Jan. 6 rep said Cipollone reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," per CBS.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said attorney Pat Cipollone's recent testimony did not contradict "what anybody said" to the House January 6 committee in earlier depositions.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel last week following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aid to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Kinzinger, a Republican on the committee, told ABC News "This Week" on Sunday that the panel "went through a lot" during its interview with Cipollone.

"It was an eight-hour interview. We went through a lot of stuff," Kinzinger said. "But at no point was there any contradiction of what anybody said. But the rest I'll have to leave to the presentation for the committee."

ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked why the committee "didn't ask Mr. Cipollone to corroborate the specifics of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony."

"First off, we're not going to bring somebody in and just sit around and ask them about what other people said, too. We're getting their information, their front, position," Kinzinger said. "And I think it's very clear, you'll see over the next couple of hearings a little of what he said."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another member of the committee, previously said Cipollone "did not contradict" the testimony of previous witnesses, and a spokesperson for the committee told CBS News that Cipollone provided "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct."

In her testimony, Hutchinson said that Cipollone warned Trump would be charged with "every crime imaginable" if he went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cipollone, who gave an informal interview to the committee in April, was reported to have expressed concerns about then-President Donald Trump's actions around the January 6 riot.

RIPLEY
3d ago

Let’s look deep into all their lives! They lied and deceived the American people with two impeachments against Trump and they were proven liar’s, now we’re to believe them? Yet they didn’t allow other senators to be on the 1/6 “witch hunt” panel 😖. They’re two sides to this story. You have secret service agents begging to speak and they’re not allowed to speak even though they were there!

demskillchildren
3d ago

people get pissed when they get cheated. human nature. start treating the people of this country right and won't have to worry about it.

Rollo Tomassi
3d ago

So let's see if there is enough evidence for the DOJ to charge Trump. If not, what a waste of time and taxpayer money. Put up or shut up.

