Wireless Festival crowds 'say they were forced to climb over fences to avoid being trampled' after being 'forced through narrow Finsbury Park entrance by police' - but other videos show fences being pulled down and people stampeding into the venue

Wireless Festival crowds were 'forced to climb over fences to avoid being trampled' after being funnelled through a narrow Finsbury Park entrance by police, but more footage has emerged from the event, showing fencing being pulled down as masses stampede into the venue.

In one clip, a crowd outside the festival can be seen pushing against officers, who appear to be trying to manage its movements on Seven Sisters Road in a video shared on social media.

In another video, fences were being knocked down, with people stampeding into the venue and leaping over pre-existing park fences, as other screamed.

The event hosted Nicki Minaj on Sunday evening, with SZA and Cardi B having performed on Saturday and Friday respectively.

Festival-goer Elia Morrow said on Twitter: 'On the last day of a major festival, surely the Met Police should have been more prepared for crowds.

'Having only the smallest opening at the singular entrance to Finsbury Park, with no regulated flow of pedestrian traffic. People being trampled and forced to climb tall gates.'

Police said crowd issues were a matter for event organisers and security.

Elia Morrow added that people were fighting to 'climb over fences away from the shoving', with others in the crowd 'crying and having panic attacks'.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said that people were stopped from entering the site 'briefly' after a small number tried to get through while others were queuing.

They said this pause caused a crowd to build up, with police officers assisting event security.

A woman is helped over a fence as others attempt to climb over it in Finsbury Park, London

Festival-goers climb over a fence to reach Wireless Festival, amid a heavy police presence

Police officer stand tightly against a wall as crowds are pressed up against them

In a video shared by Scarcity News on Twitter, which has been watched more than 48,000 times, people can be seen pushing against large metal doors, as event security try to shut them.

Some people crawled through gaps between the security guards' legs, running into the festival grounds.

The camera then switches to show masses of people flooding into the event, with some climbing over harris fencing covered in a white material.

The temporary fencing is then knocked down, with people leaping over a fixed wooden fence, and stepping over the now flat second fence, to gain entry.

Police officers can be seen running towards those who are climbing over the fences, with some pushing the climbers back over the fence, and out of the festival grounds.

One festival-goer, who did not want to be named, said it was the 'scariest experience of my life'.

'I’ve never been scared for my life before in a crowd,' she told MailOnline. 'The event was a shambles with major lack of crowd control or any control in general.

'I can’t understand how it even got that bad, but the human traffic was so bad that I was pressed against a police man who had been shoved away from the human wall that they made that failed.

'There was screaming, I saw four people faint alone in my part of the crowd and two people be sick. I can’t speak for the rest of the crowd but it went on for miles. It was the scariest experience of my life.'

Event-goers make their way through the gated entrance to the park in London

Police officers stand at one of the chained shut gates into the park

Crowds gather as they are funnelled through a small gate into Finsbury Park

Officers stand at the gates as event-goers crowd towards the park entrance

Officers line an entrance, as people make their way into the park for the festival

Festival-goers make their way into Finsbury Park, overseen by police officers

Large crowds could be seen gathered outside the park entrance, arriving for Wireless Festival

Two rows of police officers stood infront of the crowd as it grew

A police officer is on his radio as a line of officers block crowds from moving in certain directions

Police could be seen on horses next to a police van, as crowds grew for the festival

Officers rode down the street on horses as part of the crowd management

Police arrive as big queues form at the entrance to Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London

Police officers stand in the road as the crowds gather for the festival

Officers linked up and created a barricade against the crowd, outside Finsbury Park, London

A crowd of people could be seen behind officers, with one person saying that there was no regulated pedestrian flow to reach the festival

A crowd can be seen pushing against officers, who appear to be trying to manage its movements

Tommy Durbin told MailOnline: 'I was there, and haven’t been treated like that by the police since the bad old days of being a football fan in the 80s.

'Herded along a narrow gap, police seemed totally surprised that so many people were there. Disgusting.'

Julie Cavalli told MailOnline that her daughter, who is at the event, called her at 3pm to say that 'no one was checking if they had tickets'.

'She was concerned as lots of people were just pushing through and past the security checks with no checks being carried out at all,' Ms Cavalli said.

'She said she was hoping no-one had taken anything dodgy in. This is a security issue and an incident waiting to happen!'

Another attendee said that they had been stuck outside the venue for hours.

'People passing out, dehydrated, abused by police with horses,' they said.

All passengers were also been asked to immediately leave Finsbury Park underground station, due to a reported emergency.

A woman stares in shock at the crowd before her as they are held back by police officers

Traffic also began building up in the Finsbury Park area this afternoon

In a video on social media, a tannoy announcement can be heard urging passengers to leave, as the gates are semi-closed across the entrance.

Paula Tucker criticised the event organisation on Twitter.

'Finsbury Park utterly unsuitable for Wireless Festival — park gates shut, tube station closed, helicopter overhead for an hour,' she wrote.

'Haringey Council must not ignore the needs of residents and let this event ever happen again here.'

Another critic added: 'There needs to be more security at Finsbury Park for Wireless Festival.'

Once inside, attendee Nicole Barrett said her experience was enough to put her off returning.

'Little to no security at all in some parts of the pen, the speakers were blown and most acts were late or cancelled,' she told MailOnline.

'All in, about £1,000 was spent to come here to enjoy ourselves as a treat. It's actually put me off coming next time, as the toilets reeked of ammonia from people's urine —I felt like I was going to pass out.'

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Force said the issue at the entrance began at around 3pm this afternoon when 'a small number of people tried to get through an entrance to Wireless Festival while others were queueing'.

'As a result of this, security staff put in place a brief hold on people being admitted to the event to ensure the safe flow of people into the site.

'This caused a large crowd to form in the area around the site.

'Officers assisted security staff with managing the crowd to keep people safe.

'We continue to work closely with the event organiser and other partners to prevent further disruption and we thank people attending for their patience, particularly in the hot weather.'

Wireless Festival was also contacted for comment.

Were you in the Wireless Festival crowd? Email jessica.warren@mailonline.co.uk