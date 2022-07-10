ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wireless Festival crowds 'say they were forced to climb over fences to avoid being trampled' after being 'forced through narrow Finsbury Park entrance by police' - but other videos show fences being pulled down and people stampeding into the venue

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wireless Festival crowds were 'forced to climb over fences to avoid being trampled' after being funnelled through a narrow Finsbury Park entrance by police, but more footage has emerged from the event, showing fencing being pulled down as masses stampede into the venue.

In one clip, a crowd outside the festival can be seen pushing against officers, who appear to be trying to manage its movements on Seven Sisters Road in a video shared on social media.

In another video, fences were being knocked down, with people stampeding into the venue and leaping over pre-existing park fences, as other screamed.

The event hosted Nicki Minaj on Sunday evening, with SZA and Cardi B having performed on Saturday and Friday respectively.

Festival-goer Elia Morrow said on Twitter: 'On the last day of a major festival, surely the Met Police should have been more prepared for crowds.

'Having only the smallest opening at the singular entrance to Finsbury Park, with no regulated flow of pedestrian traffic. People being trampled and forced to climb tall gates.'

Police said crowd issues were a matter for event organisers and security.

Elia Morrow added that people were fighting to 'climb over fences away from the shoving', with others in the crowd 'crying and having panic attacks'.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said that people were stopped from entering the site 'briefly' after a small number tried to get through while others were queuing.

They said this pause caused a crowd to build up, with police officers assisting event security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXWUH_0gaqbn9X00
A woman is helped over a fence as others attempt to climb over it in Finsbury Park, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1iUx_0gaqbn9X00
Festival-goers climb over a fence to reach Wireless Festival, amid a heavy police presence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdlAM_0gaqbn9X00
Police officer stand tightly against a wall as crowds are pressed up against them

In a video shared by Scarcity News on Twitter, which has been watched more than 48,000 times, people can be seen pushing against large metal doors, as event security try to shut them.

Some people crawled through gaps between the security guards' legs, running into the festival grounds.

The camera then switches to show masses of people flooding into the event, with some climbing over harris fencing covered in a white material.

The temporary fencing is then knocked down, with people leaping over a fixed wooden fence, and stepping over the now flat second fence, to gain entry.

Police officers can be seen running towards those who are climbing over the fences, with some pushing the climbers back over the fence, and out of the festival grounds.

One festival-goer, who did not want to be named, said it was the 'scariest experience of my life'.

'I’ve never been scared for my life before in a crowd,' she told MailOnline. 'The event was a shambles with major lack of crowd control or any control in general.

'I can’t understand how it even got that bad, but the human traffic was so bad that I was pressed against a police man who had been shoved away from the human wall that they made that failed.

'There was screaming, I saw four people faint alone in my part of the crowd and two people be sick. I can’t speak for the rest of the crowd but it went on for miles. It was the scariest experience of my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlONa_0gaqbn9X00
Event-goers make their way through the gated entrance to the park in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEjVZ_0gaqbn9X00
Police officers stand at one of the chained shut gates into the park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNKnb_0gaqbn9X00
Crowds gather as they are funnelled through a small gate into Finsbury Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hztBA_0gaqbn9X00
Officers stand at the gates as event-goers crowd towards the park entrance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZBcQ_0gaqbn9X00
Officers line an entrance, as people make their way into the park for the festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SATvj_0gaqbn9X00
Festival-goers make their way into Finsbury Park, overseen by police officers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9wDT_0gaqbn9X00
Large crowds could be seen gathered outside the park entrance, arriving for Wireless Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaX5L_0gaqbn9X00
Two rows of police officers stood infront of the crowd as it grew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcYFC_0gaqbn9X00
A police officer is on his radio as a line of officers block crowds from moving in certain directions 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgu3E_0gaqbn9X00
Police could be seen on horses next to a police van, as crowds grew for the festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWTMa_0gaqbn9X00
Officers rode down the street on horses as part of the crowd management
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCQnN_0gaqbn9X00
Police arrive as big queues form at the entrance to Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ai8u4_0gaqbn9X00
Police officers stand in the road as the crowds gather for the festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kowEC_0gaqbn9X00
Officers linked up and created a barricade against the crowd, outside Finsbury Park, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqPmI_0gaqbn9X00
A crowd of people could be seen behind officers, with one person saying that there was no regulated pedestrian flow to reach the festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRJBK_0gaqbn9X00
A crowd can be seen pushing against officers, who appear to be trying to manage its movements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJo7i_0gaqbn9X00

Tommy Durbin told MailOnline: 'I was there, and haven’t been treated like that by the police since the bad old days of being a football fan in the 80s.

'Herded along a narrow gap, police seemed totally surprised that so many people were there. Disgusting.'

Julie Cavalli told MailOnline that her daughter, who is at the event, called her at 3pm to say that 'no one was checking if they had tickets'.

'She was concerned as lots of people were just pushing through and past the security checks with no checks being carried out at all,' Ms Cavalli said.

'She said she was hoping no-one had taken anything dodgy in. This is a security issue and an incident waiting to happen!'

Another attendee said that they had been stuck outside the venue for hours.

'People passing out, dehydrated, abused by police with horses,' they said.

All passengers were also been asked to immediately leave Finsbury Park underground station, due to a reported emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XU4ws_0gaqbn9X00
A woman stares in shock at the crowd before her as they are held back by police officers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oPs9_0gaqbn9X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lp8DJ_0gaqbn9X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fr3WI_0gaqbn9X00
Traffic also began building up in the Finsbury Park area this afternoon

In a video on social media, a tannoy announcement can be heard urging passengers to leave, as the gates are semi-closed across the entrance.

Paula Tucker criticised the event organisation on Twitter.

'Finsbury Park utterly unsuitable for Wireless Festival — park gates shut, tube station closed, helicopter overhead for an hour,' she wrote.

'Haringey Council must not ignore the needs of residents and let this event ever happen again here.'

Another critic added: 'There needs to be more security at Finsbury Park for Wireless Festival.'

Once inside, attendee Nicole Barrett said her experience was enough to put her off returning.

'Little to no security at all in some parts of the pen, the speakers were blown and most acts were late or cancelled,' she told MailOnline.

'All in, about £1,000 was spent to come here to enjoy ourselves as a treat. It's actually put me off coming next time, as the toilets reeked of ammonia from people's urine —I felt like I was going to pass out.'

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Force said the issue at the entrance began at around 3pm this afternoon when 'a small number of people tried to get through an entrance to Wireless Festival while others were queueing'.

'As a result of this, security staff put in place a brief hold on people being admitted to the event to ensure the safe flow of people into the site.

'This caused a large crowd to form in the area around the site.

'Officers assisted security staff with managing the crowd to keep people safe.

'We continue to work closely with the event organiser and other partners to prevent further disruption and we thank people attending for their patience, particularly in the hot weather.'

Wireless Festival was also contacted for comment.

Were you in the Wireless Festival crowd? Email jessica.warren@mailonline.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7BEI_0gaqbn9X00
Crowds at the main stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Festival#Finsbury Park#Metropolitan Police#Fences#Sza#The Met Police
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police search shipping containers in desperate search for 20-year-old woman who vanished on Saturday as 'several' people are arrested

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the disappearance of a missing Bradford woman. Officers were seen cordoning off industrial units on Wednesday in an investigation linked to missing 20-year-old Somaiya Begum. Authorities have cordoned off units on Thornbury Road, opposite the Islamic Cultural and Educational Association...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

484K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy