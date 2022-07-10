ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken: Biden, Xi expected to have opportunity to speak in coming weeks

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01His8_0gaqbeD000
Tweet

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said President Biden and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, will have an opportunity to speak in the coming weeks amid tensions over Taiwan, Russia and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

At a press availability in Bangkok, Blinken said his “expectation is that they will have an opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead” but did not pinpoint exactly when and where the talks would take place.

Biden traveled to the Indo-Pacific region in May for a meeting with the Quad security dialogue between Japan, the U.S., Australia and India. The trip came amid tensions between Beijing building up artificial naval bases in the region and Chinese officials forging a new security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

Blinken on Sunday said the U.S. is committed to working within the Indo-Pacific to ensure a “free” and “open” region, pointing to the new economic framework the U.S. hashed out with the Quad in May that aims to accelerate and modernize regional economies.

“That means, among other things, that people, products, investment can move about freely and go where it’s needed,” he said. “It means that countries can make their own decisions about their own futures, their own policies, free from coercion by anyone else.”

During the May visit, Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded the independent and sovereign democratic island nation off the coast of the Chinese mainland, which heightened tensions between the Biden administration and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The warning was also a departure from the administration’s previous policy of not getting involved in China’s policies on Taiwan, which Beijing sees as historically part of its country.

On Sunday, Blinken discussed other tensions between China and the U.S., including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the military coup in Myanmar, which has displaced tens of thousands of citizens and has reportedly led to a brutal regime oppressing the nation’s people. China has been accused of arming the Myanmar military.

“I can’t speak directly to what China is or isn’t doing in Burma, but I think it’s also incumbent upon China, and in China’s interests, to see Burma move back to the path that it was on and it was so violently disrupted from by the coup,” Blinken said at the press availability.

The secretary of State also confirmed the U.S. will be present at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, which China’s Xi has said he will attend.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Burma#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

632K+
Followers
75K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy