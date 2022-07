The mystery around Rey's lineage is one of the central narratives in the Star War sequel trilogy. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens' opening day, fans had their theories, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemed to squash all of them only for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to provide a surprising answer: Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter, and her father a genetic strandcast (not quite a clone) of the Sith lord. Now known to have taken the name Dathan, he escaped from Palpatine's realm and lived the life of a family man until his father's agents came searching for Rey.

