Auburn, CA

Manzares snaps Janniro's 3-race win streak at Fast Fridays in Auburn

By Michael Kirby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California rider Gino Manzares made the most of every mile he traveled to Auburn by winning Fast Fridays’ scratch main event at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. Manzares spoiled Billy Janniro’s winning streak in the scratch program at Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway. Janniro was looking for his fourth win in a...

Back in the saddle: Tevis Cup royalty Hall returns for another ride

Hal Hall has nothing left to prove in the world of endurance riding. The Auburn native has earned 30 buckles in 38 Tevis Cup rides, which complements his three championships and 14 top-10 finishes nicely. Hall earned his last buckle in 2013, which was also the last time he competed in the world-famous endurance ride.
AUBURN, CA
Bear River 8-10 All-Stars win District 11 championship

Another local champion was crowned Saturday, as the Bear River Little League 8-10 All-Stars won the District 11 Tournament on their home turf. Bear River used a complete team effort over the course of the tournament, with five players batting .500 and above. Bear River opened with a 12-9 win...
LINCOLN, CA
Donald Louis Brewer 1/7/1945 - 9/20/2021

Don (aka Coach) passed away at his home in Roseville, Ca. September 20th, 2021. He was born on January 7th, 1945, in Raymondville, Texas to Mrs. Jimmie Lee & Mr. Dale Brewer. Shortly afterwards his family moved to California where he attended Petaluma Elementary schools, Kenilworth Junior High, and Petaluma High School. Don excelled in both football & track at Petaluma High School.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Auburn, CA
Sports
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Sports
Laurence Edward Finney 11/30/1955 - 1/27/2022

Laurence Edward Finney, better known to his friends and family as Larry, was born November 30, 1955 in Auburn, California. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Donald and Virginia Finney. The fourth of five children, Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer; siblings Don Finney and wife, Shirley; Virginia (Finney) Lopez; Carolyn (Finney) Donahue; Leigh Anne Finney; and children Simone; Raymond and wife, Bianca; James and wife, Natalie; and Lauren Burch and husband, Ethan. Larry and Jennifer also have five grandchildren. He attended Alta Vista, E.V. Cain, Placer High School, Sierra College, and Sacramento State University, where he earned his BA in Accounting, then his licensure to become a CPA. Larry and Jennifer married in 1978, and the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in 2021. They were active participants in their churches, attending Auburn Church of the Nazarene for decades before converting to Eastern Orthodoxy and attending Saint Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. Larry’s career was spent working for the State of California, auditing for agencies such as the State Water Board and State Board of Accountancy, before joining the Office of the Inspector General. His coworkers knew him for his sense of humor, love of music, and for offering a level-headed perspective in stressful situations. He became a certified rangemaster, sharing his appreciation for firearms—and firearm safety—with others. Larry was also a long-distance runner and avid San Francisco Giants fan. Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2019, Larry faced the future with both optimism and realism. He made the most of each day, sharing his courage and humor with everyone he saw. He passed away on January 27, 2022, and is dearly missed.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn Fire Department plans education through inspection

TOWN HALL MEETING When: Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m. Where: Auburn City Hall, City Council Chambers, 1225 Lincoln Way Information: 530-823-4211 CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, visit osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093, Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Auburn Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or call 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, visit ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, visit iafc.org. For previous columns in this series, visit GoldCountryMedia.com.
AUBURN, CA
Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
TAHOE CITY, CA
The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fun gardening and giving back

The Sun City Lincoln Hills Garden Group gave the Twelve Bridges High School four steel benches placed in front of the school for student use for bus and parent drop-off and pick-up spots. The benches complement the industrial theme. The Sun City Lincoln Hills Garden Group is one of the...
LINCOLN, CA
Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
American River current is 4-times faster than usual | Water Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a deadly and dangerous weekend on Sacramento’s rivers. On the American River alone Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District boat rescue team was called to 14 water rescues, one of which ended in a drowning. A 20-year-old woman was airlifted a mile away from where she was initially swimming. She later died from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jordan Fire in Butte County contained, 2 vehicles destroyed

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:18 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has contained the Jordan Fire and will be mopping up the area impacted by the fire for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon. CAL FIRE said the fire was in the area of Jordan Hill Road, west of...
Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Homeless Grows As City/County Spend Million$ More on Accommodating Them

The number of homeless living on Sacramento streets has increased over the past three years, according to the new Point-in-Time count released by Sacramento Steps Forward, the City of Sacramento reports. However, based on interviews with homeless, they were living on the streets prior to the Covid virus pandemic, so this increase can’t be blamed on the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Forward spread of spot fire in Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a 50-foot by 50-foot vegetation fire in Oroville Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE said the fire, named the Fish Fire, was at the Feather River Fish Hatchery. The fire was burning at a slow rate of spread in grass. Just before...
OROVILLE, CA

