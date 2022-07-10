Manzares snaps Janniro's 3-race win streak at Fast Fridays in Auburn

Laurence Edward Finney, better known to his friends and family as Larry, was born November 30, 1955 in Auburn, California. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Donald and Virginia Finney. The fourth of five children, Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer; siblings Don Finney and wife, Shirley; Virginia (Finney) Lopez; Carolyn (Finney) Donahue; Leigh Anne Finney; and children Simone; Raymond and wife, Bianca; James and wife, Natalie; and Lauren Burch and husband, Ethan. Larry and Jennifer also have five grandchildren. He attended Alta Vista, E.V. Cain, Placer High School, Sierra College, and Sacramento State University, where he earned his BA in Accounting, then his licensure to become a CPA. Larry and Jennifer married in 1978, and the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in 2021. They were active participants in their churches, attending Auburn Church of the Nazarene for decades before converting to Eastern Orthodoxy and attending Saint Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. Larry’s career was spent working for the State of California, auditing for agencies such as the State Water Board and State Board of Accountancy, before joining the Office of the Inspector General. His coworkers knew him for his sense of humor, love of music, and for offering a level-headed perspective in stressful situations. He became a certified rangemaster, sharing his appreciation for firearms—and firearm safety—with others. Larry was also a long-distance runner and avid San Francisco Giants fan. Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2019, Larry faced the future with both optimism and realism. He made the most of each day, sharing his courage and humor with everyone he saw. He passed away on January 27, 2022, and is dearly missed.

